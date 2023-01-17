Commissioners approve money for housing — mental health facility

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County Commissioners spent much of their meeting Tuesday reviewing potential ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocations provided by the federal government to assist in recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

Two specific allocations merited some significant discussion.

Expand affordable housing

First was an item for the reservation of $2 million for use by the Oklahoma County Home Finance Authority for affordable housing in the county.

The Authority requested the money be set aside so that the County could partner with the City of Oklahoma City in an effort to increase affordable housing stock across the county.

The City has already vetted a list of housing projects that are eligible for ARPA money. Some projects were not accepted by the City process, but could be aided by County ARPA funds.

Davidson expressed concern about ownership of the properties, among other issues. It was made clear that the county will not be the owner or landlord of the housing projects that might be approved.

Davidson also expressed concern about the location of the projects, since they could be in one of the many layers of TIF (tax increment financing) districts that the City has come to rely on for large investment projects. Davidson pointed out that if a project is built in a TIF district, it will not generate property taxes. In a TIF district, property taxes are diverted for a time into investments in the improvement of the district.

Blumert said that she understood Davidson’s reticence about voting while still having many questions. She went on, however, to say that if the County never sees a penny of property tax for these affordable housing efforts, it would be fine by her. She emphasized the need for housing in our area and that was the most important aspect to her.

Maughan asked Davidson if he wanted a deferral or if he was going to be against it regardless. Davidson replied that as of that moment, he couldn’t vote yes. Maughan again asked if he wanted time to learn more, if he was going to vote no regardless. Davidson hedged, and Maughan called the vote.

Reservation of the $2 million for affordable housing passed 2-1.

Mental health care expansion

The next item was for $1 million to aid to bring an extension of Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) has been working on a plan to move and expand the hospital for several years. Now they have asked Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County to invest ARPA funds that will be met and exceeded by the State’s ARPA money.

The new facility will add 200 in-patient beds. Currently, there are only two fully state-operated mental health hospitals in Oklahoma. The increase in services will be significant.

All three Commissioners praised this plan to relocate and improve services.

Other ARPA funds

The County Department of Emergency Management brought a slate of subrecipients for ARPA allocations to address emergency management and public safety in several of the small municipalities in the County.

Arcadia: $19,604.40

Choctaw: $98,022.00

Forest Park: $23,525.28

Harrah: $117,626.40

Jones: $78,417.60

Luther: $39,208.80

Nicoma Park: $39,208.80

Spencer: $47,050.56

Valley Brook: $39,208.80

The BoCC will meet again on February 6 at 9:00 a.m.

