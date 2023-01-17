ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry thanks Biden during White House visit for ‘getting Brittney Griner home’

By Judy Kurtz
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duAxT_0kHrlalC00

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Tuesday thanked President Biden for “getting Brittney Griner home” as the famed point guard delivered remarks in an appearance in the White House briefing room.

Standing alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry told reporters being at the White House was a “great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family.”

WNBA player Griner landed in Texas last month after a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap ended her 10 months of detention.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here,” Curry, 34, said of Griner, “and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality. So I just want to say thank you.”

Curry’s briefing room visit came ahead of a ceremony at the White House honoring the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship.

In 2017, then-President Trump rescinded a championship celebration invite to the Warriors to visit the White House after Curry said he didn’t “want to go.”

“That’s the nucleus of my belief,” Curry, who had earlier in the year referred to Trump as an “ass,” said at the time.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here,” Curry said Tuesday. “It’s something that we don’t ever take for granted.”

Curry said the team’s White House visit served as a chance to reflect on last year’s championship and to “acknowledge the place sports has in bringing people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds, to provide inspiration, hope, love, togetherness.”

Ahead of their brief comments, White House press secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre quipped to Kerr, “Coach, I almost went pro.”

“But you know, being 5 foot 2, 5 foot 3 — didn’t make it happen,” she added to laughs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued

IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport. Surfun Julise Boens, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. According to Des Moines Police, Boens allegedly shot the victim, a 45-year-old male, in the early morning hours on Friday. Boens […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines hotel shooting released

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have released the name of the victim who was killed at a hotel on Friday. Russell Allen McKeehan Jr., 45, passed away from a gunshot injury he sustained after being shot in a hotel room Friday morning. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police release name of man who killed in I-235 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into an Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance truck. It happened in the 2300 block of I-235 just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department. First responders were called to the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy