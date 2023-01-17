California theatre to feature 'The Outsiders' musical
A popular California theatre is set to feature 'The Outsiders' in its musical form in its upcoming season.
The Mandell Weiss Theatre at UC-San Diego and La Jolla Playhouse is putting on the run of shows based on the S.E. Hinton novel set in Tulsa.
"The story that defined a generation has been reimagined as a groundbreaking musical.La Jolla Playhouse
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be."
The first show is scheduled for Feb. 19. Find more information here .
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Court documents say caregiver killed Cyril 4-year-old on Christmas Day
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Man arrested after toddler seen with gun on television show
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0