Denver pledges to plow side streets during coming snowstorm

By Joe Rubino | The Denver Post
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
Denver is planning to plow side streets during the sizable winter storm expected to blanket the city in a fresh coat of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.

The pledge comes a few weeks after side streets in the city went unplowed following a major storm leaving sheets of ice remaining in some places weeks later.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure on Monday announced that its working plan for the incoming storm involves activating that city’s fleet of 36 pickup trucks with plows on them to address residential and side streets.

Over the course of a 12-hour shift, those plows will be able to make one pass down the center of each side street, according to the public works department. That work is expected to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday but the city is keeping tabs on the forecast and could adjust that plan, spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said.

The National Weather Service is calling for a snowstorm that could drop 4 to 8 inches of snow on Denver from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Some areas, especially those that are east of Interstate 25, could get as much as 10 to 12 inches, according to the weather service’s outlook.

Denver7 News KMGH

