John W. Lee, 20, Manitowoc, Child Enticement-sexual contact on 3/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) Comply with the sex offender registry; 4) No contact with the victim S.W.; 5) No internet enabled devices unless approved by agent; 6) No contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by agent; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 8) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred (150) days sentence credit if revoked.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO