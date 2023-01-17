Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings
Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in...
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
WTVM
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
LPD: 3-month-long investigation results in LaGrange drug dealer’s arrest
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 10:40 a.m., the LaGrange Police Department’s (LPD) Special Investigations Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence located at 1044 Kelly Street #A in Lagrange. According to the LPD, the search stemmed from a three-month-long drug investigation where authorities made five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, […]
WTVM
3-month LaGrange drug sting leads to man arrested on several charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-month-long drug investigation has landed one man behind bars, facing a multitude of charges, says LaGrange police. 39-year-old Leonardo Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 following a drug search at a residence on Kelley Street. Special Investigations Unit members say the reason for the warrant...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
wvasfm.org
Search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 30-year-old Levonta Wheeler. Officials say Wheeler is wanted for two counts of Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief. Court documents show while in a dating relationship, Wheeler destroyed the victim’s property. He is described as a black male, 5’10, weighing around...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police searching for 'critical missing' 10-year-old boy
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday morning. Officials say 10-year-old Adyen Johnson was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Mitchell Avenue. The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-5-inches tall with a weight around 140 pounds. Johnson was...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘100% match’: OPD announces Opelika Jane Doe identified, two suspects arrested in connection to case
Nearly 11 years after discovering the remains of an unidentified young girl, known during investigation since as Opelika Jane Doe, the Opelika Police Department announced Thursday morning that she has been identified and arrests have been made in connection to the investigation. OPD identifies the girl as Amore Wiggins. OPD...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for drug possession after 3-month-long investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Troup County man has been arrested for drug possession at the end of a three-month-long investigation. LaGrange police arrested 39-year-old Leonardo Johnson after executing a warrant on a Kelley Street apartment Jan. 18. Police found two pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of “crack cocaine,” two Schedule II substances, one Schedule IV substance, two guns and a digital scale.
WSFA
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
WTVM
Man charged with multiple crimes following shots fired on Ramsey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars and charged with several crimes after firing a gun and physically assaulting two victims on Ramsey Road, Columbus police say. The victims say 35-year-old Anthony Bradley allegedly opened fire after they confronted him for being on their property. When police arrived...
WTVM
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in an early morning burglary in Columbus. On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Family Dollar located on the 2100 block of Buena Vista Road. Responding officers found the door pried open to...
WTVM
Expert breaks down DNA technique used to identify Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have been working to learn the child’s identity for more than a decade with no success but thanks to new technology they were able to learn not just her identity but also that of her parents. A technique that’s been used to solve...
CPD: Traffic stop turned drug bust results in an arrest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, a Columbus Police Patrol Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop which resulted in a brief search and lead to the discovery of several grams of marijuana and a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of Beacon […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/01/2023-1/15/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
