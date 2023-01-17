ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

alabamanews.net

Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
WTVM

Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement search for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
WRBL News 3

LPD: 3-month-long investigation results in LaGrange drug dealer’s arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 10:40 a.m., the LaGrange Police Department’s (LPD) Special Investigations Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence located at 1044 Kelly Street #A in Lagrange. According to the LPD, the search stemmed from a three-month-long drug investigation where authorities made five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

3-month LaGrange drug sting leads to man arrested on several charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-month-long drug investigation has landed one man behind bars, facing a multitude of charges, says LaGrange police. 39-year-old Leonardo Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 following a drug search at a residence on Kelley Street. Special Investigations Unit members say the reason for the warrant...
LAGRANGE, GA
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
OPELIKA, AL
wvasfm.org

Search for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 30-year-old Levonta Wheeler. Officials say Wheeler is wanted for two counts of Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief. Court documents show while in a dating relationship, Wheeler destroyed the victim’s property. He is described as a black male, 5’10, weighing around...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police searching for 'critical missing' 10-year-old boy

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday morning. Officials say 10-year-old Adyen Johnson was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Mitchell Avenue. The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-5-inches tall with a weight around 140 pounds. Johnson was...
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for drug possession after 3-month-long investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Troup County man has been arrested for drug possession at the end of a three-month-long investigation. LaGrange police arrested 39-year-old Leonardo Johnson after executing a warrant on a Kelley Street apartment Jan. 18. Police found two pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of “crack cocaine,” two Schedule II substances, one Schedule IV substance, two guns and a digital scale.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in an early morning burglary in Columbus. On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Family Dollar located on the 2100 block of Buena Vista Road. Responding officers found the door pried open to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Traffic stop turned drug bust results in an arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, a Columbus Police Patrol Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop which resulted in a brief search and lead to the discovery of several grams of marijuana and a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of Beacon […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL

