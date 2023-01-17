ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy's mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy's 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden's son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican's vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate 'traitor' Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a "traitor," adding that House Republicans will investigate his "treasonous sell out to China" and "coup" attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. "Remember – we will conduct...
msn.com

White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal

The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...

