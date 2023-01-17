ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Carroll County teens learn and bond during first Junior Firefighter Fun Day in Finksburg

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Thirty-two teens from across Carroll County worked through a series of educational firefighting exercises Saturday at the first Junior Firefighters Fun Day, hosted by Gamber & Community Fire Company in Finksburg.

Fire departments in Mount Airy, Westminster, Sykesville, Gamber and Winfield sent junior firefighters, mostly 12 to 16 years old, to participate in the event.

The Gamber company’s public information officer, Clay Myers, of Eldersburg, said it was a rare opportunity for prospective firefighters from across the county to meet each other.

“They don’t interact very much; they’re so far apart,” Myers said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to know other kids their age that may share their interests.”

Not every fire department has junior firefighters, but Myers said training opportunities afforded to teens allow them to get a head start on a prospective career in firefighting. Junior firefighters do not assist professionals in the field but do get to vote for fire company officers. Many of the professional firefighters at the Gamber fire company were once junior firefighters, he added.

There is no cost to become a junior firefighter, although there is a monthly meeting and juniors are encouraged to participate in fundraising events. Myers said a junior firefighter program can be a powerful recruitment tool.

“It’s one of the means we use to get kids interested in becoming a firefighter, as a career or as a volunteer,” Myers said.

At Junior Firefighter Fun Day, teens rotated among four stations and completed training exercises. The junior firefighters hooked up fire hoses, demonstrated search and rescue skills by running a dark maze in fire gear, completed a scavenger hunt on fire engines and learned how to move an injured body by practicing on their new junior firefighter friends. Myers said using a stretcher was a particularly valuable activity because most participants had little to no experience with the emergency medical services techniques firefighters employ.

About 20 adult firefighters volunteered to oversee the Fun Day training exercises, including firefighters from Winfield and Sykesville as well as nearly all of Gamber’s officers. The event was organized by Chrissy Green, the Gamber Fire Company’s first vice president, and Myers said Junior Firefighter Fun Day was so successful it’s likely to occur again next year.

“It was a great experience for the young kids to see all the different facets of firefighting and EMS,” Myers said. “I think all the participants really learned a lot so it was a really great day for them.”

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Multiple MCFRS Units Respond to Fire in Rockville Friday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

Police searching for Spring Grove teen least seen in Baltimore

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) is searching for a missing teen from Spring Grove Borough. Joseph Harrell III, 14, has been missing since Jan. 16. Officials say he was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area, in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, 21207.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

UPDATE: Ayrica Hope has been located. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Ayrica Hope is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last in the Middle River area wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Bay Net

Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun

EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy