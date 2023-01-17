Carroll County teens learn and bond during first Junior Firefighter Fun Day in Finksburg

Thirty-two teens from across Carroll County worked through a series of educational firefighting exercises Saturday at the first Junior Firefighters Fun Day, hosted by Gamber & Community Fire Company in Finksburg.

Fire departments in Mount Airy, Westminster, Sykesville, Gamber and Winfield sent junior firefighters, mostly 12 to 16 years old, to participate in the event.

The Gamber company’s public information officer, Clay Myers, of Eldersburg, said it was a rare opportunity for prospective firefighters from across the county to meet each other.

“They don’t interact very much; they’re so far apart,” Myers said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to know other kids their age that may share their interests.”

Not every fire department has junior firefighters, but Myers said training opportunities afforded to teens allow them to get a head start on a prospective career in firefighting. Junior firefighters do not assist professionals in the field but do get to vote for fire company officers. Many of the professional firefighters at the Gamber fire company were once junior firefighters, he added.

There is no cost to become a junior firefighter, although there is a monthly meeting and juniors are encouraged to participate in fundraising events. Myers said a junior firefighter program can be a powerful recruitment tool.

“It’s one of the means we use to get kids interested in becoming a firefighter, as a career or as a volunteer,” Myers said.

At Junior Firefighter Fun Day, teens rotated among four stations and completed training exercises. The junior firefighters hooked up fire hoses, demonstrated search and rescue skills by running a dark maze in fire gear, completed a scavenger hunt on fire engines and learned how to move an injured body by practicing on their new junior firefighter friends. Myers said using a stretcher was a particularly valuable activity because most participants had little to no experience with the emergency medical services techniques firefighters employ.

About 20 adult firefighters volunteered to oversee the Fun Day training exercises, including firefighters from Winfield and Sykesville as well as nearly all of Gamber’s officers. The event was organized by Chrissy Green, the Gamber Fire Company’s first vice president, and Myers said Junior Firefighter Fun Day was so successful it’s likely to occur again next year.

“It was a great experience for the young kids to see all the different facets of firefighting and EMS,” Myers said. “I think all the participants really learned a lot so it was a really great day for them.”