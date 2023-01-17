ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Westminster block on Scotland’s gender recognition bill may be gift to the SNP

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M85ct_0kHrhqUk00
The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack Photograph: PRU/AFP/Getty Images

“I honestly can’t tell if I’m angry or exhausted, probably a mix,” said Arabel, one of a group of young trans Scots who shared their experiences with MSPs last year as the Holyrood parliament considered the gender recognition reform bill.

The group’s frustration and weariness was palpable on Wednesday morning, following the announcement from Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, that he will block the bill – which simplifies the system by which transgender individuals change their gender and lowers the age of application to 16.

“I can’t even be angry, it’s just stupid, said 18-year-old Sid. “The UK government are making a great case for independence: they’re showing a complete lack of respect towards both trans people and Scotland.”

Related: Court battle looms as UK ministers block Scottish gender recognition law

MSPs who sat through days of fraught and often emotional debate in the Scottish parliament at the end of last year, including unprecedented early hours sittings and protests inside the chamber, were watching events unfold in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. Jack formally blocked the law that would have made Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a system of self-identification for those wanting to change gender.

“It was like we were right back where we started,” said one MSP who was heavily involved in the nuanced and respectful cross-party brokering of amendments that characterised the final days of the bill, evidence of the steep learning curve Holyrood has been on over the past year.

The phrasing used on social media by SNP politicians following Jack’s announcement was telling: “Whatever you think about the bill itself, this is a denial of democracy” – a phrase first coined by Nicola Sturgeon after last October’s supreme court ruling that Holyrood could not legislate for a second independence referendum without Westminster approval.

Critics of the bill say that this is a legal, not a democratic issue, and that the UK government had no choice but to resort to section 35 of the Scotland Act after the Scottish government ignored prior interventions. Gender critical groups including For Women Scotland point out that concerns about the Equality Act were raised repeatedly, including by the UK equalities watchdog.

Related: Mixed signals from No 10 and education secretary over gender change age

The use of a section 35 order has frequently been described as “the nuclear option”, although the architects of devolution were clear at the time of drafting the act that is was a necessary addition.

But as Kenneth Armstrong, professor of European law at the University of Cambridge, points out, previous UK government challenges to Holyrood – such as post-Brexit frameworks, incorporation of UN rights or the referendum – were all done through the courts, requiring days of hearings and evidence. “To have a minister of the crown block this bill feels very different, and pitches parliamentary decision-making versus the executive in a fairly dramatic way.”

Certainly Jack’s move is a useful distraction for the SNP leadership from the muddle around plans to run the next election as a de facto referendum – there was heavy criticism after a meeting of the party’s national executive committee last weekend appeared to roll back on the proposal.

When Sturgeon first proposed this reform in advance of the 2016 Holyrood election it was considered an incremental step along what she regarded as a progressive path of equalities law. She could not have anticipated the accelerating culture war that would distort and conflate matters down the line – a number of MSPs speak wistfully of the alternative history where the bill was passed soon after 2016 with minimal opposition or consequence.

Following the supreme court’s ruling in November that a referendum on Scottish independence cannot take place without Westminster agreement, polls indicated a boost in support for independence in Scotland. But polling expert Sir John Curtice refers to YouGov and Panelbase polls for the Times and Sunday Times in December as evidence that the Scottish government has failed to persuade the public on the detail of gender recognition reforms, and believes this is likely to cancel out any immediate bump in independence support.

Longer term there are concerns, even among Scottish Conservatives, about the UK government’s strategy. Jamie Greene, who broke ranks with his party to support the bill, wrote to the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, at the weekend warning him that blocking the bill would be “a gift to proponents of independence”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour finds itself in a familiar bind after UK leader Keir Starmer told reporters he believed that 16-year-olds weren’t old enough to decide to change gender, diverging from what the majority of Holyrood colleagues had voted for a few weeks prior.

In private, there are those in the SNP and Labour who still worry that the bill raises collateral issues, and that Holyrood still lacks a full understanding of its engagement with the Equality Act, though few agree that a section 35 order is the way to facilitate this, expressing disappointment that an opportunity for legal clarity will probably be drowned out by further political posturing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
BBC

Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Independent

Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon

A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on George Santos: ‘You can read his memoir, I Am Malala’

“As crazy as the world seems, and she do seem crazy, it’s comforting every so often to be reminded that actions still have consequences,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. “And even when those consequences are awful, it’s nice to know that you weren’t crazy when you pointed out those consequences were careening down the highway toward all of us like a jackknife manure spreader.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
TheDailyBeast

U.K. Government Blocks Scotland’s Gender Recognition Law

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blocked a new Scottish law on gender change recognition, marking the first time in history the United Kingdom has wielded a 25-year-old statute to veto legislation in Scotland. The Scottish bill allows people aged 16 or older to self-declare their gender identity on legal documents, doing away with the need for a gender dysphoria diagnosis by a medical professional. Alister Jack, the British politician serving as Scottish secretary, said that Westminster had interceded over concerns that the law could impact equality laws across the U.K., but the argument has been dismissed by transgender rights groups—and...
BBC

Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP

Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
The Guardian

The Guardian

555K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy