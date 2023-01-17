ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight dogs still being held by police after death of female walker last week

By Nina Lloyd
 2 days ago

Eight dogs are still being held by police after the death of a 28-year-old woman following reports of an attack at a Surrey beauty spot.

The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs on Thursday when she was set upon at Gravelly Hill, Caterham.

Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update on Tuesday, Surrey Police said that both a forensic pathologist and a veterinary pathologist have been drafted in to determine what happened.

The force said it was continuing to investigate, but that this means “inquiries will take some time to complete”.

Eight dogs were detained at the scene last week and remained in police custody as of Tuesday, it said.

We continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances whilst enquiries are underway

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, Surrey Police

Detectives are keeping their owners up to date with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, the senior investigating officer, said: “ Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s sad death continue and we will provide further updates when possible.

“We know this incident has caused real concern in the local community and neighbourhood officers have been out in the area speaking to local residents over the past few days.

“We continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances whilst inquiries are under way.”

The family of the woman, who was from London , said: : “This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress.

“We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief.”

Shannon Taylor
1d ago

I wonder if a fight had broken out among the dogs and escalated and turned on her.dogs fighting in a frenzy bite anything they can reach I know it's happened to me with 2 dogs

Sonia Diaz
2d ago

it was an accident o she did something wrong wich made the dogs react that way, i don't understand why they retain the dogs are they going to interrogate them??? IT WASN'T THE DOGS FAULT!!

