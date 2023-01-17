ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

By Ken Miller
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcPdX_0kHrhFHD00

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City .

The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed in Oklahoma on child neglect charges.

An affidavit says Alysia Adams told investigators that her husband beat the child at about midnight Dec. 25.

Athena “was not moving and her eyes were barely open” Alysia Adams said, according to the affidavit by OSBI Lt. Brenna Alvarez. Ivon Adams “then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest” and the child “never moved after that.”

Ivon Adams left the home with Athena at about 1 a.m. Dec. 26 and later returned, saying he buried her body on land the Adams once owned close to the nearby town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Cyril, marking the site with “a large broken branch.”

Authorities have been searching that area. An OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return phone calls and texts from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ivon Adams has waived extradition in Oklahoma and remains jailed in Maricopa County , Arizona, pending extradition.

“I want to get there and take care of it,” Adams told a judge during a hearing Friday in Maricopa County court. “I need to get there and fight this.”

Court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on the behalf of either of the Adams.

Brandon Bryant, who said he and his wife were once neighbors of the Adams, said Tuesday that he had little interaction with the couple, but saw nothing unusual from them.

“Didn’t see anything out of the normal. We talked to Alysia a few times, Ivon never,” Bryant said. "We never went into their house, Alysia came over to our house a few times ... we gave her a car seat.”

Bryant, whose children are 5 and 10 years old, said he still considers Cyril, with a population of about 800, a safe place.

“Its a small town, it’s probably one of the few places on earth I would consider leaving my doors unlocked at night ... it’s still a good place to live," Bryant said.

The OSBI has said the girls and the Adams' are related and the affidavit said that the children's biological mother had left them with the couple 1 1/2 to 2 years ago with the girls calling Alysia “mom” or “Aly” and Ivon “dad” or “Uncle Ivon.”

The children's biological mother and father are cooperating with investigators, according to the OSBI.

Comments / 64

FallenAngel669
2d ago

Why are all these children dying at the hands of adults who are there to care for & protect them?? What can be done to prevent any more damage to our society's children? And why does it seem to be getting worse and worse?? 🙏

Reply(9)
48
SAYIT
2d ago

The five year old saw what they had done to her 4 year old sister and had the sense to get out of there. Wandering around until she found someone to help her. Self preservation is a strong motivation, even in a child that young. Glad she was rescued and revealed what had happened to her sister.

Reply(1)
46
melissa small
2d ago

My God...I have been watching this case and looking for updates on this little girl with the big bow in her hair.I feel so bad that no one was there to protect this baby.

Reply(3)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma child Athena Brownfield— but cops can’t confirm ID

The remains of a child were found in Oklahoma Tuesday during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, according to state investigators. The remains were found in rural Grady County just outside of Rush Springs, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an afternoon press release. Officials stressed they cannot confirm the remains are Brownfield at this time. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the law enforcement agency said. “This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.” The search for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman

A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing. Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mom’s boyfriend: affidavit

The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...
MORO, AR
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Anthony James

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Teen mom was cuddling her baby son during execution by suspected cartel hitmen

Heartbreaking images show a 16-year-old mom lovingly cuddling her baby boy — the same position they were in when they were among six executed by suspected cartel hitmen in California. Mom Alissa Parraz was still clutching 10-month-old son Nycholas Nolan Parraz when they were found in a ditch outside the shot-up home in Goshen early Monday, officials and family said. Both had been shot in the head while trying to flee what the local sheriff described as a “cartel-style execution” at a house raided just a week earlier on a narcotics-related warrant. “I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would...
GOSHEN, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy