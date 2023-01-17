ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dax Shepard sparks debate after revealing Kristen Bell’s past ‘jealousy’ of Anna Kendrick

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InDvs_0kHrgysR00

Dax Shepard has sparked a debate after he recently informed Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell used to feel “jealous” of her.

The actor shared the revelation with Kendrick while speaking to the Pitch Perfect star during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month, when he revealed that his wife “has only had jealousy over a single human”.

Shepard, who began by acknowledging that he was offering Kendrick a “quick compliment,” revealed his wife’s past feelings towards Kendrick after noting that he had received her permission to divulge the anecdote.

“So, I have known Kristen for 15 years. She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it’s been you. I never saw it. It blew my mind,” Shepard told Kendrick.

According to the Without a Paddle star, Bell’s jealousy allegedly stemmed from feelings of competitiveness towards Kendrick.

“Kristen was like: ‘Who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that too? I’m already here. We got another one,’” Shepard continued.

Shepard, who has been married to Bell since 2013, then revealed that, in the “whole 15 years” that they have spent together, the Frozen star has had “nothing but benevolence to everyone,” but that she “monitored” Kendrick.

“She monitored you, recognised how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing. And has nothing but wonderful feelings towards you. But you’re the only person that has ever made her jealous, that I witnessed,” Shepard added.

The admission was initially met with shock from Kendrick, who described the realisation as “bizarre”. However, Kendrick then went on to admit to Shepard that she was never sure whether Bell “liked” her.

The actress then elaborated on her belief, with Kendrick telling Shepard that it was probably influenced by her own “projections”.

“I never felt like she liked me,” she said. “But I do think a massive per centage of that is just genuinely when it comes to really sweet angelic blonde girls.

“I just assumed they think I am weird, they think I’m this weird little troll. And I don’t think of Kristen as short, I think of her as just an angel, and she’s so sweet.”

Kendrick also suggested that, because she thinks of herself as “rough around the edges,” she believed that Bell wouldn’t like her.

Although Kendrick said it was likely her own “projections” that made her feel this way, she also said that there may have been some “energetic thing there”.

However, she then added: “In all likelihood there wasn’t and it was just my typical thing of certain women who look a certain way scare me and I just assume that they won’t like me.”

The exchange between Kendrick and Shepard about Bell’s feelings has since sparked a debate on social media, where fans have questioned why the podcast host shared the “embarrassing” revelation about his wife’s feelings towards Kendrick.

“Now why would you air your wife’s insecurities like that?” one person asked, while another said: “If my husband did this he would be coming home to divorce papers.”

“Why would he even say that? He could have just said my wife loves you or something not embarrassing,” someone else claimed.

According to another critic, it was inappropriate of Shepard to tell the story even with his wife’s consent. “This conversation is so weird, I’ve never liked the way Dax talks about Kristen but this is definitely the worst, why would he tell this story, even with her consent to,” they wrote.

Although many were critical of Shepard’s comments, others defended the actor on the basis that he had received his wife’s permission to share the anecdote with Kendrick.

“Did everyone skip over the part where he clearly stated that bringing this up in conversation with Anna was ran by Kristen and she gave him consent to do so??” one person asked.

Another said: “If you all actually listened to the audio he’s clearly saying that she gave him the permission to say it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Anna Kendrick’s dating history: Full timeline of ex-boyfriends

Anna Kendrick may keep her romantic life mostly private, but the “Pitch Perfect” star has been in many long-lasting relationships. In January 2023, the actress gave rare insight into a “toxic” romance in which she had been cheated on and “gaslit” — but did not identify her partner. From filmmakers to cinematographers, here are all of the men Kendrick has been linked to over the years. Edgar Wright Kendrick met filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 while working on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Although the duo split in 2013, they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship and occasionally interact on Twitter. Kendrick told Dax Shepard...
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
The Independent

Kathleen Turner explains why she never had a romance with Michael Douglas despite ‘falling in love’

Kathleen Turner has recalled a potential relationship she almost had with former co-star Michael Douglas.The actor appeared alongside the actor in three films in the 1980s. These were Robert Zemeckis’s 1984 adventure film Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile (1985) and 1989 comedy The War of the Roses.In a new interview, Turner, 68, said that her friendship with Douglas, 78, almost became romantic.While the pair were filming Romancing the Stone in 193, Turner was single while Douglas was spearated from Diandra Luker, his first wife.“I think we might have been falling in love,” Turner told The...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy