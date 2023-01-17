ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where To Sip Satisfying Mocktails In Texas For Dry January

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFCMf_0kHrgxzi00
Photo: Getty Images

Dry January is here and people are looking for alternative fun drinks to enjoy.

Yelp compiled a list of the best places in each state to get mocktails. The website states, "If you’re ditching alcohol after a wine-soaked holiday season, you’re in good company. Dry January has become an annual tradition for people across the globe. Luckily, mocktails have gotten a serious upgrade since the Shirley Temple."

According to the list, the best place in Texas for getting a delicious mocktail is at Launderette in Austin. The place has great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"The chicken on the fried chicken sammie was the nearly perfect amount of crispy, definitely something I would get again! I wasn't in the mood for an alcohol beverage that morning for brunch, so I opted for a mocktail and I am so glad I did. The mocktail was amazing and very reasonably priced in my opinion.
Overall service was great too! The employees wore masks and the tables were very well spaced out! I would highly recommend as a nice brunch date location."

Check out the full list of each state's best place for mocktails on Yelp's website .

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
TEXAS STATE
US105

I Would Love for Someone to Create This Experience in East Texas

East Texas is a fine place to live. Lots of wide open spaces. Plenty of space for those who enjoy the concrete jungle. The one downfall of anywhere in East Texas is the lack of entertainment. We have more than enough places to eat. We have more than enough places to grab a drink and do some dancing. What we need is more places to actually do something. While this concept in Dallas isn't groundbreaking, I could see this experience being something that could be done in East Texas with a high entertainment value.
TYLER, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy