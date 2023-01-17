Where To Sip Satisfying Mocktails In Texas For Dry January

Photo: Getty Images

Dry January is here and people are looking for alternative fun drinks to enjoy.

Yelp compiled a list of the best places in each state to get mocktails. The website states, "If you’re ditching alcohol after a wine-soaked holiday season, you’re in good company. Dry January has become an annual tradition for people across the globe. Luckily, mocktails have gotten a serious upgrade since the Shirley Temple."

According to the list, the best place in Texas for getting a delicious mocktail is at Launderette in Austin. The place has great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"The chicken on the fried chicken sammie was the nearly perfect amount of crispy, definitely something I would get again! I wasn't in the mood for an alcohol beverage that morning for brunch, so I opted for a mocktail and I am so glad I did. The mocktail was amazing and very reasonably priced in my opinion.

Overall service was great too! The employees wore masks and the tables were very well spaced out! I would highly recommend as a nice brunch date location."

Check out the full list of each state's best place for mocktails on Yelp's website .