ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

See Why This Texas Chili's Is Infamous Among Residents And Visitors

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMBnU_0kHrgsa500
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas Chili's restaurant is infamous for being "the best restaurant in Austin ." My San Antonio reported that it's a running joke that has gone strong for more than a decade.

When prompted online or in person about where the best restaurant in the city is or where you should take your friends and family when they come and visit, the answer is simple. The Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar.

So what makes this spot more special than any other Chili's and all of the other Austin eateries ? When this particular restaurant hit the scene, there weren't many great restaurants to choose from. This automatically set Chili's above the rest.

To find out more, we went over to Yelp to see what people were saying about the restaurant. Some users left great reviews while others weren't very impressed. One Yelp user wrote:

"Pleasant surprise! I am completely impressed with the ambiance, food quality, and friendly staff! If you're from out of town, this is definitely the spot to go!!! They have all the foods! Eat the foods!! Just open your gullet and let the foods slide in!!"

Others left reviews saying they waited a long time for food, had poor service, and unkind staff.

What do you think? Is the Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar really the best eatery in Austin?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto

Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
HUTTO, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
MANOR, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy