ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry thanks Biden during White House visit for ‘getting Brittney Griner home’

By Judy Kurtz
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyg44_0kHrgchh00

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Tuesday thanked President Biden for “getting Brittney Griner home” as the famed point guard delivered remarks in an appearance in the White House briefing room.

Standing alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry told reporters being at the White House was a “great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family.”

WNBA player Griner landed in Texas last month after a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap ended her 10 months of detention.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here,” Curry, 34, said of Griner, “and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality. So I just want to say thank you.”

Curry’s briefing room visit came ahead of a ceremony at the White House honoring the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship.

In 2017, then-President Trump rescinded a championship celebration invite to the Warriors to visit the White House after Curry said he didn’t “want to go.”

“That’s the nucleus of my belief,” Curry, who had earlier in the year referred to Trump as an “ass,” said at the time.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here,” Curry said Tuesday. “It’s something that we don’t ever take for granted.”

Curry said the team’s White House visit served as a chance to reflect on last year’s championship and to “acknowledge the place sports has in bringing people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds, to provide inspiration, hope, love, togetherness.”

Ahead of their brief comments, White House press secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre quipped to Kerr, “Coach, I almost went pro.”

“But you know, being 5 foot 2, 5 foot 3 — didn’t make it happen,” she added to laughs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a Thursday statement. The announcement from the Santa Fe district […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

George Santos gets two committee assignments

The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments. Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy