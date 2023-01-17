ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend

A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond

The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

KTVZ

Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

BEND, OR
kbnd.com

BEND, OR

