KTVZ
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ
TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond
The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
KTVZ
Survey finds Bend residents’ quality-of-life ratings have fallen markedly, as seen across Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend residents in a community survey last month gave distinctly lower grades to the area’s quality of life than just two years ago, city councilors were told Wednesday night, reflecting a similar decline seen across the state, amid COVID-19 impacts and economic challenges. DHM...
KTVZ
Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
KTVZ
Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
KTVZ
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park
BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. The post Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Highway 20 partially reopens 80 miles east of Bend after earlier crash blocked road
HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley.
Madras police arrest murder suspect in fatal Halloween shooting; 2nd suspect still sought
One of two suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man last Halloween in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras has been arrested, jail records show. The post Madras police arrest murder suspect in fatal Halloween shooting; 2nd suspect still sought appeared first on KTVZ.
