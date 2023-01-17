ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2023 Lovers & Friends Festival Fully Leans Into 2000s Nostalgia With Missy Elliot, Usher, Mariah Carey

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0KsO_0kHrfeVM00

Lovers & Friends Festival is leaning further into early 2000s nostalgia that TikTok’s fashion influencers for the 2023 iteration of the Las Vegas music event. Scheduled for Saturday, May 6, the festival will feature headlining performances from Missy Elliot , Mariah Carey , and Usher .

Returning for its second year, Lovers & Friends will feature more than 45 artists across a single day. The lineup includes Christina Aguilera , Nelly , Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, Bow Wow, Omarion, Sean Paul, Remy Ma, JoJo, Jagged Edge, Shaggy, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Joc, Soulja Boy, Eve, Boyz II Men, Flo Rida, Beenie Man, Ginuwine, En Vogue, Da Brat, and more.

Slipping into the 2010s and 2020s, the festival has also tapped Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, Miguel, PartyNextDoor, and Bryson Tiller.

The nostalgia-driven event kicked off to a bumpy start when its inaugural lineup was announced in 2020. Initially helmed by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, Lovers & Friends had a confusing roll-out that was marked by artists like Lil Kim claiming the lineup flyer was fake and others like Mase requesting removal from the poster.

When the festival finally happened, a security scare resulted in a panicked crowd dispersing from the Las Vegas festival grounds. Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries following reports of gunfire nearby. Performances resumed for the festival, then scheduled across two days, last May.

The second annual Lovers & Friends is currently slated for one day under its new promoter, C3, which produces Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

General sale for the festival begins Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. PST via the official Lovers & Friends website. View the complete lineup below.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Flo Rida Wins $82.6 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

Flo Rida has emerged victorious in his $82.6 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the energy drink company Celsius. A jury in Broward County, Florida sided with the rapper — real name Tramar Lacel Dillard — who accused Celsius of not paying him the stock options and bonuses he was allegedly owed if the company hit certain sales markers. Specifically, Dillard was after the 1 percent ownership stake in the company that he said he was promised as part of the deal.  In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Dillard celebrated the victory, saying, “From the start, I only wanted what I worked for,...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

As promised, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady. The Diane Warren-penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The video for the track features the singers involved (sans Harry) delivering their verses while wearing bedazzled Brady jerseys: Parton, who starred...
Rolling Stone

Rapper T.I. and Tiny Trial: Claim Toymaker Made ‘Millions of Dollars’ From OMG Girlz

Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris want “economic justice” after a major toy company made “millions of dollars” off a line of dolls allegedly inspired by the all-girl group OMG Girlz that the couple launched in 2009. The musical group was also featured on T.I. and Tiny’s reality TV show, their lawyer told jurors in a California courtroom Wednesday. The opposing lawyer representing the toymaker used her opening statement to allege T.I. and Tiny have no legitimate claim to any profits from MGA Entertainment’s line of “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G” dolls and are attempting to extort the company...
SheKnows

Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Pink Ski Jackets

The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the diva tree, because Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon looks exactly like her mama in new pictures. The “Fantasy” singer hit the slopes today with her kids, and Monroe was Carey’s mini-me in metallic pink ski jackets! “Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️” Carey captioned her post on Instagram. The mother-and-daughter divas looked absolutely gorgeous in bright pink, puffy ski jackets, black pants, and skis on. The both wore black beanies and sunglasses, with their long, curly hair down over their shoulders. Monroe is almost as tall as her mom, who could be her sister...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy