2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
One Of NYC’s Buzziest New Plays “Lucy” Is Here For A Four-Week Run
Imagine hiring a nanny to look after your children only to find out she’s not who she seems to be. This plot of trust and family is the basis of Audible Theater’s Lucy, which was recently named one of the “Most Anticipated Shows in 2023” by Vulture. The world-premiere production is playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Manhattan from January 27th to February 25th. Written by Erica Schmidt, who also directed an all-female version of Macbeth, this thriller and dark comedy that is Lucy examines human emotions, especially those of new parents. With plot intricacies woven throughout and a dynamic cast, this thought-provoking play is not to be missed. Brooke Bloom (CSI: Miami, I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series) portrays the exhausted mom Mary who hires new nanny Ashling, played by Lynn Collins (The Walking Dead, True Blood, X-Men Origins: Wolverine). Young Lucy is played by Charlotte Surak (who also appeared in the Broadway play Waitress).
10 Best Arcades In NYC For A Day Of Fun And Games
No matter what age you are, no one’s too old for a few rounds at the arcade! With neon lights, pumpin’ pop music, and perks like tickets and prizes, there’s always a reason to play. Not to mention, there’s no better way for anyone with a competitive spirit to get fired up about besting all your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on the Dance Dance Revolution, or want to defeat your pal in a game of pool, we’ve put together a list of the best arcades in NYC for a few hours of fun! If you’re looking for an arcade in NYC that’s more than just another gaming zone, Wonderville is your new neighborhood hot spot. With near-daily events (from music appreciation to quirky quips like “how to become the perfect human”), every trip here is sure to be unique. Plus, they also have seasonal leagues to fuel your competitive spirit, movie nights, and a full bar to keep you well-fueled while you’re playing. Where: 1186 Broadway, Brooklyn
Village Voice
8 Most Underrated Awesome Places to Visit in NYC
When one visits a popular city in the US, it’s expected that they visit the most popular ones. Now, a decision like that is simply too boring and lacks excitement. The best way to make the most of your New York trip is to venture into places that no one or only a few have ever witnessed. Only a handful of people are aware that NYC is home to some of the most underrated tourist spots. So if you’re interested in discovering more than just the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty, here are ten underrated places to visit in NYC.
Regal Union Square movie theater to close amid bankruptcy
Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, has announced the closure of 39 more movie theaters across the country, including the Union Square Stadium 14 on 13th Street and Broadway.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Brazilian drag performer IDs Santos in photos
Santos has said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
18 Charming Things To Do In Chinatown, Manhattan
A visit to Manhattan’s Chinatown will make you feel like you’ve left New York altogether, and a quick walk through this downtown neighborhood fulfills all your foodie, speakeasy, and shopping needs. From dim sum and streets lined with fresh produce and exotic foods to endless family-run businesses and gorgeous lantern displays glowing in the night, a day frolicking through Chinatown is a day well-spent in our books. We’ve gathered together all the places that make Chinatown one of our fav NYC neighborhoods. From where to eat, where to drink, and where to shop, we’re covering it all. Table Of Contents
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
Village Voice
Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know
There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
A Dolphin Duo Was Seen Swimming In The Bronx River Earlier This Week
A dolphin duo was seen swimming in the Bronx River earlier this week, according to a tweet by the NYC Parks Department. In addition to the event being cute sight for passersby, the parks department says that it’s also good news for the city’s waters, stating “it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.” And while we’d like to believe the dolphins swam through the river simply to put a smile on our faces, it’s likely they naturally swam their way to the river in search of fish. The NYC Parks department restocks the Bronx River with alewife and other fish annually to restore the river, and they even shared a video of the process back in 2018.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
NYC Is Home To The Third Ugliest Building In The U.S.
When architects come up with plans for new buildings, we hardly believe that part of their plan is to make people say, “wow, that is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen.” However, sometimes it’s an inevitable fact that can’t be avoided. And alas, with each “ugly” building erected in a city, locals and tourists are the ones who have to pay the price. (Hence why many cities rely on the use of billboards to cover up urban decay and otherwise architectural eyesores). Buildworld decided they wanted to figure out exactly which buildings around the world are the ugliest. And so they did some digging on Twitter to find out, judged by trustworthy Twitter users, which buildings around the world are, at the end of the day, just downright ugly. After creating a long list of buildings around the world that are often said to be ugly, Buildworld sought out all the tweets that commented on the building’s appearance in a negative way, eventually coming up with a percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design.
Stroll Under A Strikingly Colorful Iridescent Archway On NYC’s Waterfront
Last week, Brookfield Place revealed their newest installation Pulse Portal, a world-renowned art installation by innovative sculpture artist Davis McCarthy. The larger-than-life installation, which was seen recently at Burning Man, consists of a 20-foot archway that is so gorgeous you won’t be able to look away. Made from materials developed by NASA, the iridescent colors of the archway transform before your very eyes as you move around it or underneath it, making it feel almost as if you’re walking through a portal into a different universe. As you move around it the rainbow palette of colors changes, allowing for an ever-changing experience. The installation is the work of artist Davis McCarty, who grew up in the Philippines and Thailand before coming to America in 2003 to pursue art. McCarty’s work has been exhibited at museums, iconic buildings, and festivals around the globe.
travelawaits.com
22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island
Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November. On Nov. 4, […]
Secret NYC
