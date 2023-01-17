ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KCNC) – Authorities in Colorado say a man was hospitalized after he ate rat poison in his to-go order from Taco Bell. The Taco Bell restaurant on Smoky Hill Road and Buckley in Aurora, Colorado, is now the focus of an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
AURORA, CO

