Etowah County, AL

Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

By Drew Taylor
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

New details released in Bessemer railway accident that killed train conductor trainee

The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The jail medical staff reportedly started lifesaving measures on the inmate, but efforts to save them failed and they were pronounced dead.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the case. Sheriff Jonathon Horton said they were called as part of a policy to have an outside agency investigate any in-custody deaths that may occur.

