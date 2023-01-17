Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
N.Y. vets have to disclose risks of pets' meds under new law
SEAFORD, N.Y. -- New York pet owners have new protections thanks to a Long Island woman's decade-long fight.Veterinarians will soon have to disclose potential risks of prescription medicines."We never wanted to see another family suffer the way that we did," said Mary Kate Tischler, of Seaford.It's a bittersweet "mission accomplished" for her, 10 years after her beloved 3-year-old Labrador named Buoy died following knee surgery."They gave us a drug called Rimadyl and gave us no warnings whatsoever ... It's a painkiller to help him with the post-surgical pain," Tischler said.Buoy became violently ill and suffered kidney failure....
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
Pet store owner: New York law won't solve breeding issues
For some people, puppies mean one thing: joy. "When you deal with puppies, it's just constant happiness, so to not have that or to think of that going away, it's scary. It's just depressing also," said Nassar Ahmed, owner of Vanity Puppies. For Ahmed and his wife, proud owners of...
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
Nextdoor App's 'Unauthorized' Letters To Neighbors Irk NY Woman
A New York woman is none too happy with the social media site Nextdoor after claiming the company “hacked” her name to advertise its services.Columbia County resident Celeste Alexander, of Ghent, recently discovered that Nextdoor has been sending out letters to her neighbors, inviting them to join …
Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway
The woman is in critical condition. The post Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway appeared first on Talker.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Rats on the rise at NYCHA housing: ‘They got bigger’
An unlucky rat in a trap at the Elliott-Chelsea Houses in Manhattan. NYCHA's 335 developments compose a major front in the mayor's war on rats. But pest complaints at the developments are on the rise. [ more › ]
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
Seaford dog's death inspires 'Buoy's Law' to protect pets against dangerous medications
The pet's owner says when the governor signed the bill into law, it gave her a sense of closure to finally bury Buoy's remains.
Parts of New York to see snow, NYC to get rainstorm this weekend
A pattern shift across the US will create a more active storm track across the snow-starved Northeast through next week, highlighted by a winter storm that has its sights set on parts of the East Coast late this weekend and into early next week. The preamble to the main event is impacting interior portions of the Northeast and New England on Friday, with snow or rain changing to snow as far south as Boston and possibly even Providence, Rhode Island. The threat of inconvenient weather prompted local National Weather Service offices to issue winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from northern New York into northern and central New England. A winter...
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
Tickets Expected To Sell Fast For Historic Hudson River Rail Valentine’s Ride — When To Buy Them
If you love historic trains and want to plan something special for Valentine’s Day, Hudson River Rail Excursions has what you’re looking for: A trip aboard the Valentine’s Special. “This journey is all-inclusive, with wine and food served in a tasting menu format. You will savor a...
Dozens of Cats Rescued from Filthy Hoarding Conditions In Long Island Home
Long Island residents said a dilapidated house on their street was an eyesore that stunk up the neighborhood — but police said it was even worse on the inside, where a horrific animal hoarding situation was discovered. More than two dozen cats (26 in all) were rescued from the...
