NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
N.Y. vets have to disclose risks of pets' meds under new law

SEAFORD, N.Y. -- New York pet owners have new protections thanks to a Long Island woman's decade-long fight.Veterinarians will soon have to disclose potential risks of prescription medicines."We never wanted to see another family suffer the way that we did," said Mary Kate Tischler, of Seaford.It's a bittersweet "mission accomplished" for her, 10 years after her beloved 3-year-old Labrador named Buoy died following knee surgery."They gave us a drug called Rimadyl and gave us no warnings whatsoever ... It's a painkiller to help him with the post-surgical pain," Tischler said.Buoy became violently ill and suffered kidney failure....
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate

Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
Pet store owner: New York law won't solve breeding issues

For some people, puppies mean one thing: joy. "When you deal with puppies, it's just constant happiness, so to not have that or to think of that going away, it's scary. It's just depressing also," said Nassar Ahmed, owner of Vanity Puppies. For Ahmed and his wife, proud owners of...
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park

A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information

Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
Parts of New York to see snow, NYC to get rainstorm this weekend

A pattern shift across the US will create a more active storm track across the snow-starved Northeast through next week, highlighted by a winter storm that has its sights set on parts of the East Coast late this weekend and into early next week. The preamble to the main event is impacting interior portions of the Northeast and New England on Friday, with snow or rain changing to snow as far south as Boston and possibly even Providence, Rhode Island. The threat of inconvenient weather prompted local National Weather Service offices to issue winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from northern New York into northern and central New England. A winter...
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
