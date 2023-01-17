ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

WKRC

Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lakota superintendent to resign, will leave at end of month

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is resigning and will leave the district at the end of the month. Miller announced his resignation in a letter to parents and community, saying it has been a "very difficult decision." He said he is looking forward to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Ginter steps down from Campbell County volleyball

It is not a situation any program likes to find itself in. But the Campbell County volleyball team is looking for another head coach after Director of Athletics Mike Florimonte confirmed Jessica Ginter stepped down Tuesday after one season. The seniors will have their fourth head coach in four years this fall.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
visitfrankfort.com

“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
FRANKFORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
FARMINGTON, MO
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape

Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

