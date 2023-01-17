ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Republican Jessica de la Cruz responds to McKee’s State of the State address

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTMxG_0kHrdyz400

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Gov. Dan McKee gave his State of the State address Tuesday night, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz offered response from the state GOP.

De la Cruz, who represents Burrillville, Glocester, and North Smithfield, said state Republicans are looking to make structural changes that improve Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.

“I am honored to present a response that will address major issues facing Rhode Islanders and promote legislation that provides immediate relief to people who are struggling during a time where there is so much economic uncertainty,” De la Cruz said.

Watch de la Cruz’s full response in the video above.

ALSO READ: 5 key takeaways from Gov. McKee’s State of the State speech Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Related
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ValueWalk

Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

McKee includes abortion services in 2024 budget proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced that abortion-services will be covered in his 2024 fiscal year budget proposal. Of the $13.75 billion budget proposal, the governor said he will fund the services for Ocean State residents and employees enrolled in Medicaid. The communications director for the governor’s...
rimonthly.com

Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage

The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president

Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI 12 News

Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area.  Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items.  ·       […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy