Republican Jessica de la Cruz responds to McKee’s State of the State address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Gov. Dan McKee gave his State of the State address Tuesday night, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz offered response from the state GOP.

De la Cruz, who represents Burrillville, Glocester, and North Smithfield, said state Republicans are looking to make structural changes that improve Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.

“I am honored to present a response that will address major issues facing Rhode Islanders and promote legislation that provides immediate relief to people who are struggling during a time where there is so much economic uncertainty,” De la Cruz said.

Watch de la Cruz’s full response in the video above.

