Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. One favorite teacher at Arcanum High School back in the 70s was Mrs. Winifred Menke, who taught Latin; maybe we should have all taken her class back in the day! During the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word Arcanum was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO