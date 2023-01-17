Read full article on original website
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this little guy, Dohme. Dohme came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Staff were told Dohme is a 10-year-old intact male Pomeranian mix. Dohme is good with dogs, cats, and is crate-trained. Dohme has shown staff he loves attention and is very cuddly. Dohme walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Dohme did well for his nail trim and exam where he weighed in at 11.5 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton today
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening today in Dayton. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2:00 p.m. >>Ohio AG sues fake home warranty company after more than 1,200 consumers complaints. Five merchants will...
GPL is a fine free library
GREENVILLE – As 2023 gets into full swing, Greenville Public Library encourages patrons to make a resolution to utilize their facility to the fullest this year. They also remind those with overdue and lost materials that they are a fine-free library. It doesn’t matter whether your items are one week or one year overdue. There is no charge as long as materials are returned.
Images of the Old West exhibit opening
TROY — Haren’s Market, 2 East Main St., Troy, is proud to announce a special evening as they will host an exhibit opening for local artist William III and “Images of the Old West” on Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m. William’s paintings of the old west will be displayed for patrons to enjoy while Haren’s will offering an exciting old west menu of cocktails and appetizers.
Local Briefs
TROY — A free concert featuring Tawnie Johnson on organ and Jonathan E. Kampfe on cello will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, 3:30-5 p.m., at Troy First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy. Special guests include Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert features music from Rheinberger, Saint-Seans, Rachmaninoff and Elgar. A free-will offering will benefit Partners in Hope.
AIE season has ended, but the benefits go on forever
Although Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 season remains full of events for you to look forward to in the new year, DCCA’s Arts In Education program has been completed, ending in early December with the final performance of Cincinnati Children’s Theatre’s Seussified Christmas Carol on December 9. However, the magical effect of this series which takes professional artists to perform for students at every grade level in all local schools lives on, enhancing lives not only in the new year but well into the foreseeable future.
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Exercise your brain and have fun
DARKE COUNTY — Wits Workout is an effective way to improve your short-term and long-term memory and ability to recall. Based on the research that intellectual challenge and social connectedness are two of several factors that contribute to brain health throughout life, Wits Workout has two main goals—to provide purposeful opportunities for older adults to engage intellectually, and to increase socialization through playing word games, solving puzzles, and just having fun!
3 dogs are waiting since a long time at the Shelter for a forever home!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
World's Oldest Living Dog Found in Camden, Ohio Parking Lot
Radiant Lighthouse to host blood drive
GREENVILLE — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition...
Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop
GREENVILLE — Nearly half of all Ohio adults live with a chronic condition. OSU Extension, Darke County, in conjunction with the Area Agency of Aging, will be offering a Chronic Disease Self-Management Phone Call Workshop. A chronic condition is a disease that is treated but not cured, such as arthritis or diabetes. Chronic conditions can affect your quality of life and independence. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions is a weekly series of interactive phone calls proven to help people who live with ongoing medical conditions to better manage their symptoms, meet personal health goals, and live healthier happier lives.
Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County!
One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?
Arcanum secrets are not secret
Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. One favorite teacher at Arcanum High School back in the 70s was Mrs. Winifred Menke, who taught Latin; maybe we should have all taken her class back in the day! During the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word Arcanum was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking.
Local dog warden combats overpopulation
ALLEN COUNTY — After an influx of animals in shelters during the early days of COVID-19, Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer reports the number of dogs the shelter takes in is steadying. Other than enabling pet adoptions, the county dog warden combats an overpopulation of dogs by spaying...
Friends of Darke County Parks supporting our parks
If you believe a successful park system is good for the quality of life in your community, you are not alone. Countless surveys and studies have proven this. A good park system has a positive effect on property values and the attractiveness of the community to possible businesses locating in the area. Parks readily available for outdoor exercise have shown a positive effect on those taking advantage of offerings from the park system.
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York
DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
Greene Co. Animal Control asking for help finding home for dog who survived gunshot to the head
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Animal Control is asking for help finding a home for a dog who was on the brink of death just over two months ago. Coco, a three-year-old pit bull terrier, was found by animal control officers alone with a gunshot to the back of the head.
