ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

One at-large, one arrested a week after shooting at American Tobacco Campus in Durham

By Colleen Hammond
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqDCu_0kHrdeZm00

Police have charged two suspects a week after last week’s shooting at the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham, but one is still at-large, police said Tuesday.

A 16-year-old was arrested and is in custody at a juvenile facility while police have not yet arrested a 21-year-old suspect, police said.

Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr., 21, will be charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle.

The juvenile, who police did not identify, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle, injury to real property and going armed to the terror of the public, the statement said.

The charges come a week after a shooting near the Durham Performing Arts Center. Just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, Durham police reported that two men in a stolen a car shot at two other men walking in front of 120 Vivian St., near DPAC. The suspects then crashed the car into a planter on the sidewalk outside Bella Trio Salon Studio.

No injuries were reported at the time, but multiple nearby businesses were closed immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
23K+
Followers
406
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy