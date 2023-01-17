Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on US 42 and Baker in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway on US 42 and Baker in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane on I-75 in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WKYT 27
Good Samaritans save man’s life inside Bourbon Co. Restaurant
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Paris restaurant is sharing a moment that saved one man’s life. Elgin Leggett and his wife Jennifer were having a meal together at Jerry’s in Bourbon County when he choked and went into cardiac arrest. “He seemed perfectly fine throughout the...
WLWT 5
Report of a power outage on Madison Avenue near Wallace Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a power outage on Madison Avenue near Wallace Avenue in Covington. Possibly due to an accident, traffic lights are also out. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on US 42 and Beechwood Lane in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on US 42 and Beechwood Lane in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Ford's Garage opens new location in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A restaurant chain that gives guests the vibe of being in a 1920s service station and has vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures has opened another location in northern Kentucky. Ford's Garage opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping...
Kenton County Animal Services offers expanded service in 2023
Kenton County Animal Services in Covington will be open seven days a week with expanded hours beginning Jan. 29.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman impersonated her own mother for nearly half a century in a successful effort to steal nearly half a million dollars from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Irene Ferrin, who is now 76, impersonated her dead mother on several occasions...
Ohio woman learns punishment for stealing VA benefits for decades after mom’s death
A woman who stole nearly $500,000 from the federal Veterans Affairs department by impersonating her dead mother for nearly 50 years has been spared a prison term.
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
‘Something’s not right;’ sister of missing Butler Co. man speaks out after bodies found in Mexico
A woman wants answers after her brother has been missing since Christmas and investigators found his fiancee’s body and her two family members in Mexico. José Gutiérrez, 36, of Butler County went to Mexico to spend time with his fiancee. Our news partners at WCPO previously reported...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
kyweathercenter.com
A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape
Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
