ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Ford's Garage opens new location in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A restaurant chain that gives guests the vibe of being in a 1920s service station and has vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures has opened another location in northern Kentucky. Ford's Garage opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape

Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy