Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
informerpress.com
Kroger discontinues local pick-up
The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
fox56news.com
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail
Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters
It’s not clear how many new jobs will result from Friday's announcement, as GE Aviation is already based in the region.
Times Gazette
Major changes coming for SNAP and Medicaid
Major changes coming to Medicaid and SNAP due to the end of pandemic measures were announced at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS), said that in March 2020, “major adjustments” were made to Medicaid and SNAP.
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for two Lexington murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
fox56news.com
Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
