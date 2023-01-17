ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, KY

WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
informerpress.com

Kroger discontinues local pick-up

The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Major changes coming for SNAP and Medicaid

Major changes coming to Medicaid and SNAP due to the end of pandemic measures were announced at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS), said that in March 2020, “major adjustments” were made to Medicaid and SNAP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
LEXINGTON, KY

