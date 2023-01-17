St. Louis Man Gets 17.5 Years for Robbing 2 Cell Phone Stores, Wing Stop

Still of surveillance video of Louquincy Carr.

Today in federal court, a south city man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for a series of armed robberies he committed on South Grand in the summer of 2020.Authorities say that Louquincy Carr lived within a half mile of the businesses he struck.According to Carr's guilty plea agreement, on July 24, 2020, an employee of the T-Mobile store on the 3600 block of South Grand was showing him an iPhone when Carr pulled out a silver handgun and demanded the money in the register. After the employee handed over the money as well as an iPhone, Carr dumped a bottle of hand sanitizer on the counter and demanded the employee take off their shirt and use it to wipe the counter clean of Carr's fingerprints.Eleven days later, Carr returned to the same store and robbed it again. In the process of the robbery, he brandished a handgun and threatened to kill anyone who moved.In both cases, Carr forced the employees and customers into the store's back office at gunpoint before he fled.Ten days after the second robbery, on August 14, Carr committed a similar robbery at a Boost Mobile store a block away.On August 25, Carr then robbed the South Grand Wing Stop, which is between the Boost Mobile store and where the T-Mobile store was when Carr robbed it. During that robbery, Carr brandished a handgun and ordered an employee to open the store's register and safe.According to court documents, the three businesses were within walking distance of Carr's home.A police search of Carr's home in September 2020 turned up a handgun and Carr's fingerprints were found on the hand-sanitizer bottle at the T-Mobile store.Carr also posted photos to Facebook of himself holding a handgun and showing off "large sums of cash." Other photos showed Carr wearing a black fanny pack similar to the one shown in surveillance video captured during the robberies.