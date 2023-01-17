See Why This Texas Chili's Is Infamous Among Residents And Visitors

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas Chili's restaurant is infamous for being "the best restaurant in Austin ." My San Antonio reported that it's a running joke that has gone strong for more than a decade.

When prompted online or in person about where the best restaurant in the city is or where you should take your friends and family when they come and visit, the answer is simple. The Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar.

So what makes this spot more special than any other Chili's and all of the other Austin eateries ? When this particular restaurant hit the scene, there weren't many great restaurants to choose from. This automatically set Chili's above the rest.

To find out more, we went over to Yelp to see what people were saying about the restaurant. Some users left great reviews while others weren't very impressed. One Yelp user wrote:

"Pleasant surprise! I am completely impressed with the ambiance, food quality, and friendly staff! If you're from out of town, this is definitely the spot to go!!! They have all the foods! Eat the foods!! Just open your gullet and let the foods slide in!!"

Others left reviews saying they waited a long time for food, had poor service, and unkind staff.

What do you think? Is the Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar really the best eatery in Austin?