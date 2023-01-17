ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music

By Christine Samra
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZHmP_0kHrbv7d00

( KTLA ) — Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour , Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram Tuesday morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film in which Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group, who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvgLN_0kHrbv7d00
Madonna.com

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Presale tickets are available for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PST through Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST for North American stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

All advisories and warnings have been cancelled for the area

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIAMI VALLEY HAVE BEEN CANCELED (2:50 p.m.)*** ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY HAS BEEN CANCELED (2:50 p.m.) *** A storm system passing to the south and east of the Miami Valley has produced a wet and heavy burst of snow this morning south of […]
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

FBI, Ohio BCI to investigate officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the criminal investigation into an incident where a police officer was recorded punching a woman several times while arresting her. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll

Former President Trump is the clear favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nod, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) swelling national profile, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.  In a hypothetical eight-way primary, 48 percent of Republican voters said they would back Trump for the nod, while […]
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Coco Gauff Tearfully Exits Australian Open in Fourth-Round Loss

The 18-year-old American star is still seeking her first Grand Slam title. American tennis star Coco Gauff is officially out of the 2023 Australian Open singles draw after Jeļena Ostapenko beat her 7–5, 6–3 in the fourth round on Sunday. As the No. 7 women’s player in...
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy