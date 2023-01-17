ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

See Why This Texas Chili's Is Infamous Among Residents And Visitors

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMBnU_0kHrb6dB00
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas Chili's restaurant is infamous for being "the best restaurant in Austin ." My San Antonio reported that it's a running joke that has gone strong for more than a decade.

When prompted online or in person about where the best restaurant in the city is or where you should take your friends and family when they come and visit, the answer is simple. The Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar.

So what makes this spot more special than any other Chili's and all of the other Austin eateries ? When this particular restaurant hit the scene, there weren't many great restaurants to choose from. This automatically set Chili's above the rest.

To find out more, we went over to Yelp to see what people were saying about the restaurant. Some users left great reviews while others weren't very impressed. One Yelp user wrote:

"Pleasant surprise! I am completely impressed with the ambiance, food quality, and friendly staff! If you're from out of town, this is definitely the spot to go!!! They have all the foods! Eat the foods!! Just open your gullet and let the foods slide in!!"

Others left reviews saying they waited a long time for food, had poor service, and unkind staff.

What do you think? Is the Chili's on 45th Street and Lamar really the best eatery in Austin?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
QSR Web

Mr. Gatti's expands Texas footprint

Mr. Gatti's sold 24 units in 2022 and celebrated the opening of several new restaurants in Texas, according to a press release. In Texas, the brand recently opened in: Kingwood; Houston; Austin; Brenham; Weslaco; Uvalde and Hutto, with three more stores slated to open this year. Mr. Gatti's sold 23...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Deadline

Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Rodeo Austin Lineup

Rodeo Austin’s 2023 ProRodeo & Concert Lineup is here! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th, at 10 a.m.! Purchase Tickets Here on Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin

If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy