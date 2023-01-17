ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Australian Open commentator forced to apologise after Daniil Medvedev’s X-rated outburst is caught on live TV

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gne1G_0kHrav9q00

DANIIL MEDVEDEV was caught on camera SWEARING at a fan in a "very strange" moment during his Australian Open victory over Marcos Giron.

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player claimed a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over the American in the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdDec_0kHrav9q00
Daniil Medvedev was caught swearing at a fan at the Australian Open Credit: Reuters

However, it was his foul-mouthed rant that had people talking afterwards.

It was even caught live on TV, with Eurosport commentator Simon Reed forced to apologise to viewers.

Medvedev, who was serving for the win at 5-2, was picked up on the courtside microphones telling a fan to “f**k off”.

The umpire heard him also, and he was issued a warning before going on to close out the game.

Reed told those watching: “Oh, sorry about the language. He didn’t say it loud but it was picked up.”

It’s not the first time that Medvedev has had a run-in with fans at the Australian Open.

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST FOOTBALL BETTING SITES IN THE UK

Last year he accused the crowds of being “disrespectful” after his loss to Rafa Nadal and claimed they had a “low IQ”.

Although he did admit his comments were “not smart” and issued an apology prior to his clash with Giron.

British tennis legend Tim Henman was working as a pundit for Eurosport and he believes that the “strange” exchange was prompted by the incident 12 months ago.

He said: “It was a very strange time to react like that.

“It was a very good performance but a really strange ending with the last two points with his reaction and swearing at someone in the audience.

“Maybe a bit of afterthought from last year.”

Medvedev will now face Australian John Millman on Wednesday in the second round.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
The Guardian

Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Fritz as men’s draw opens up

Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year as the world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, in five thrilling sets.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
atptour.com

Day 5 Preview: Medvedev, Felix, Tsitsipas In Action

Daniil Medvedev continues his title quest and Felix Auger-Aliassime looks to carry his momentum from his second-round escape when Day 5 of an unpredictable Australian Open dawns on Friday. Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who survived in five sets to oust Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday, will face another test: 20th seed Denis...
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy