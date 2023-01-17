ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

