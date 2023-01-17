ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury has ‘everything Oleksandr Usyk has and more’ as Ricky Hatton makes his fight prediction ahead of title fight

By Chisanga Malata
 2 days ago
OLEKSANDR USYK has been warned Tyson Fury has got "everything" he's got "and a little bit more" ahead of their historic showdown.

The undefeated heavyweights are on course to throw down in a blockbuster undisputed title fight in March, although a venue for the bout has not yet been finalised.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are on course to throw down in March Credit: REUTERS
Slick southpaw Usyk is viewed by many to be the toughest test of Furys career Credit: GETTY
But British boxing legend Ricky Hatton believes The Gypsy King has the beating of the Ukrainian Credit: REX

Boxing fans are purring at the prospect of the two most-skilled and elusive heavyweights of the last twenty years duking it out.

Many believe the footwork and set-ups of former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk will pose the biggest test of Fury's career, although British boxing great Ricky Hatton believes The Gypsy King is adequately equipped to take out the Ukrainian.

He told Mega Casino: “You know, you can't dismiss Usyk, you know Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion, you know what I mean?

"And I don't want to write him off, I can't write him off because obviously he is so talented and he might just have the style to beat Tyson.

"Personally, I don't think so. I think Tyson is just so versatile and so much better in every area.

"He can fight southpaw, he can fight orthodox, he can stand tall, he can fight at close quarters, do you know what I mean?

"He has a wonderful defense, he has hand speed, he switches hits.

He's got speed and movement and boxing ability. He's everything.

"He's got everything Usyk has got and maybe a little bit more, and he's bigger and he's taller and he's got the reach."

Fury's notable height and reach advantages over Uysk have Hatton seeing no other outcome than the Brit having his hand raised.

The Hitman continued: "For that reason, it’s very hard to see anything other than a Tyson win."

That being said, he's refusing to rule out slick southpaw Usyk handing Fury the first loss of his professional career.

He said: "But I think all of us, if you turn around— If you put your hand on your heart and said, 'Usyk’s got no chance', I don't think we could say he's got no chance, but you'd have to favour Tyson, wouldn't you?”

Fury and Usyk went face to face with one another last December following the latter's lopsided beatdown of Derek Chisora in their Tottenham trilogy.

And the WBC king has sensationally claimed he'll have an easier night at the office at than his Tottenham trilogy with Del Boy.

He told iFL TV: "I don't think it is a tough fight. I don't think it's nowhere near as tough as old Del Boy."

"He will not stand up to those punches that Derek did against me."

