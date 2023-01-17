CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-15-21-27-29
(two, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
