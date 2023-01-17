ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-15-21-27-29

(two, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

