NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Islanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
Who’s ready for some Saturday hockey action? With the weekend finally arriving, the Carolina Hurricanes will travel to UBS Arena in Elmont to do battle with the New York Islanders. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Islanders prediction and pick will be revealed. The Hurricanes last saw action on Thursday […] The post NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Islanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Florida Panthers overcome key absences to beat Wild, extend point streak to 5 games
The Florida Panthers began Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild without their top two goaltenders. Before long, their top defenseman was out of the game (and two of their other top defensemen each missed an extended stretch as well). And, for good measure, they played most of the final half of the game without one of their top centers.
Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has struggled with injuries this season. The Red Wings forward did return to the lineup recently, but has only played 15 games this season. On Thursday, Red Wings fans watched as Bertuzzi once again left a game with an injury. Detroit won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights, but […] The post Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scores and Highlights from the Gotta Get It hoops classic
It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.
Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc. The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.
NFL Odds: Best picks for Divisional Round as Cowboys Upset 49ers
This week, we get ready for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. We’re down to the best of the best still playing, and some historical rivalries are being reignited as these teams compete for a chance to play on Championship Weekend. Let’s see how we can make some money betting on these games! Be […] The post NFL Odds: Best picks for Divisional Round as Cowboys Upset 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ bonkers Eric Gordon trade offer to Rockets, revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Houston Rockets an astounding four second-round picks for Eric Gordon, Marc Stein reported on Substack on Saturday. The Bucks are looking to upgrade their bench, and offered four picks to the Rockets for Gordon’s services the rest of the season. The Bucks have eight second-round picks to offer in […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ bonkers Eric Gordon trade offer to Rockets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants staying at hotel with busted pipe, no water before Divisional Round Eagles clash
The night before the biggest playoff game the New York Giants have played since 2011, the team reportedly had no running water. The Giants team hotel in Center City was without water on Friday night, sources told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, due to a busted pipe. “No showers this morning,” Raanan tweeted. “They’re working on fixing […] The post Giants staying at hotel with busted pipe, no water before Divisional Round Eagles clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles get epic Bryce Harper hype video ahead of Giants clash
The Philadelphia Eagles received a Bryce Harper hype video ahead of their NFL Playoff matchup with the New York Giants on Saturday. Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series in 2022, shared a Philly-based message for the Eagles, video courtesy of SaveUsEagles on Twitter. Bryce Harper FOX Video:#EAGLES #PHILLIES pic.twitter.com/G7Ih2fnNqN — SaveUsEagles (@PHLSportsFan) […] The post Eagles get epic Bryce Harper hype video ahead of Giants clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Rockets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is only a couple of weeks away and the Houston Rockets look to be a team that might be making a couple of moves. It’s not so much that they’re looking to add players to the team though. The Rockets are clearly in rebuilding mode and there are a couple of […] The post 2 players Rockets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Nuggets playing like the best offense in NBA history
The Denver Nuggets currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 33-13, the second-best record in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics (34-12). They also have the best offensive rating of all-time at 118.1 (h/t Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports). Led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have surrounded their […] The post Nuggets playing like the best offense in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Best props picks for Divisional Round as Daniel Jones leads the Giants
This weekend, the best remaining teams in the NFL playoffs face off in the divisional round. Let’s take a look at some players poised to have big games, and how you can make money betting on individual player performances! NFL prop picks are what makes this fun! Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL […] The post NFL Odds: Best props picks for Divisional Round as Daniel Jones leads the Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Joel Embiid playing vs Kings?
The Philadelphia 76ers finish a six-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday night by facing the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report, still dealing with lingering effects of a left foot injury that has already cost him multiple games in January. The question is this: […] The post Is Joel Embiid playing vs Kings? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ian Happ’s strong take on potential for Cubs offense in 2023 will hype up Chicago fans
The Chicago Cubs have been among the most aggressive spenders in the ongoing free agency period. The Cubs have gone all out to revamp their lineup. They shelled out $177 million to sign now-former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal in December. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has opted to […] The post Ian Happ’s strong take on potential for Cubs offense in 2023 will hype up Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 Famous NBA Players and What Their Non-Basketball Parents Did For a Living
A huge part of how NBA players are who they are today are their parents. Like everyone else, parents play a critical role in guiding their kids, in terms of values, principles, and character. They are easily a child’s first ever pair of role models. Although a lot of NBA players follow in their parents’ […] The post 10 Famous NBA Players and What Their Non-Basketball Parents Did For a Living appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serge Ibaka trade imminent as Bucks set to ship veteran away
It’s about that time of they year when contenders are figuring out how to set themselves up for a successful second half of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks are getting in that spirit, as they intend to trade veteran center Serge Ibaka ahead of the deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. […] The post Serge Ibaka trade imminent as Bucks set to ship veteran away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans Ran Carthon hilariously reveals how wife almost left him amid GM aspirations
The Tennessee Titans have hired former San Francisco 49ers’ executive Ran Carthon to be their next General Manager. Carthon is happy he got the Titans’ job, because if he didn’t, he says his wife would’ve left him. As Carthon thanked his wife during his introductory press conference with Tennessee, he told a funny annectdote of […] The post Titans Ran Carthon hilariously reveals how wife almost left him amid GM aspirations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
