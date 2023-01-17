ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, IL

ECSD warns of Illinois Sheriffs’ Association scam

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Edwards County Sheriffs’ Department (ECSD) says the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like people to be aware of a telephone solicitation scam.

ECSD says the people it serves are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Law enforcement officials stress for people to please ignore these calls, and to not give financial information. Deputies say the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association never solicits by telephone, only by sending its mail pieces, address membership on its social media, and the association’s website .

More Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce weapons law

ECSD says the phone number the scammers reportedly used was 224-324-3356 out of Cook County, IL. Law enforcement officials say when someone calls it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

