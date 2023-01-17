ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

North Texas chefs celebrate Lunar New Year

DALLAS — This weekend, about a quarter of the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year. While each culture has unique traditions, families find common ground celebrating over food around loved ones. Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many pay tribute to the holiday, also known as the Spring Festival....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

15 things to do this weekend: Cheer on your team, ring in the Lunar New Year or see a show

DALLAS — It may have been time to celebrate the New Year just a few weeks ago, but did you know there's another new year celebration coming up this weekend?. The Lunar New Year, the beginning of the lunar calendar that is observed by numerous cultures around the world, kicks off this Sunday. That gives you a whole new excuse to go out and party and celebrate, and there's plenty going on this weekend to help you do so.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Dallas named nation's top downtown living experience by study

DALLAS — A new study has named Dallas as the nation's best place for downtown living. The study, conducted by StorageCafe, took the 30 most-populous cities and matched the zip codes for each (treating each New York City borough as an independent city), then ranked them based on the following criteria and their respective weightings:
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deep Ellum to be considered for National Register of Historic Places

DALLAS — As Deep Ellum celebrates a historic anniversary, the Dallas entertainment district could also soon add a prestigious, historic title to its name. On Jan. 13, 2022, the Texas Historical Commission’s State Board of Review approved the neighborhood’s nomination application to become a historic property in the organization's National Register of Historic Places. The Federal Department of Interior will now make a final decision on the designation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers

DALLAS — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is tacking on to his big money bets for the Cowboys playoff success. After placing a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and go to the Super Bowl earlier this month, McIngvale put another wager specifically on the NFC Divisional game against the 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
369
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy