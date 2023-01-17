Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Related
North Texas chefs celebrate Lunar New Year
DALLAS — This weekend, about a quarter of the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year. While each culture has unique traditions, families find common ground celebrating over food around loved ones. Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many pay tribute to the holiday, also known as the Spring Festival....
WFAA
15 things to do this weekend: Cheer on your team, ring in the Lunar New Year or see a show
DALLAS — It may have been time to celebrate the New Year just a few weeks ago, but did you know there's another new year celebration coming up this weekend?. The Lunar New Year, the beginning of the lunar calendar that is observed by numerous cultures around the world, kicks off this Sunday. That gives you a whole new excuse to go out and party and celebrate, and there's plenty going on this weekend to help you do so.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Dallas named nation's top downtown living experience by study
DALLAS — A new study has named Dallas as the nation's best place for downtown living. The study, conducted by StorageCafe, took the 30 most-populous cities and matched the zip codes for each (treating each New York City borough as an independent city), then ranked them based on the following criteria and their respective weightings:
WFAA
This North Texas man lives to volunteer -- and urges others to do the same
GARLAND, Texas — At the far end of Easy Street in Garland is a kid who's had it pretty hard. “I don’t like to focus on the challenges with my health because they don’t get to stop me from living my life,” said 21-year-old Caleb Wood.
Deep Ellum to be considered for National Register of Historic Places
DALLAS — As Deep Ellum celebrates a historic anniversary, the Dallas entertainment district could also soon add a prestigious, historic title to its name. On Jan. 13, 2022, the Texas Historical Commission’s State Board of Review approved the neighborhood’s nomination application to become a historic property in the organization's National Register of Historic Places. The Federal Department of Interior will now make a final decision on the designation.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
Texas A&M University gives update on construction plans for new downtown Fort Worth campus
FORT WORTH, Texas — During a press conference on Thursday, Texas A&M University leaders revealed new details about their expanded downtown Fort Worth research campus. The future campus, which was first dubbed “Aggieland-North” has been officially named Texas A&M-Fort Worth, Chancellor John Sharp announced. The three-building complex...
This Fort Worth high school cheer team just became the first ever to win a State Spirit Championship in the district
FORT WORTH, Texas — Oh, how the turn tables!. The Paschal High School cheerleaders were the ones receiving celebratory cheers after winning the 2023 UIL State Spirit Championship this past weekend in Fort Worth. The team is the first squad from Fort Worth Independent School District to win a...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Kenny Loggins making Fort Worth stop on his final concert tour: 'This Is It'
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Danger Zone" is coming to Fort Worth. That's right, it's time to "cut loose ... footloose" at Dickies Arena. Kenny Loggins – known for his music on soundtracks of "Top Gun," "Footloose," and "Caddyshack" – announced that his final concert tour, titled "This Is It," will be coming to Fort Worth on April 28.
Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers
DALLAS — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is tacking on to his big money bets for the Cowboys playoff success. After placing a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and go to the Super Bowl earlier this month, McIngvale put another wager specifically on the NFC Divisional game against the 49ers.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Residents rejoice as hazardous old factory demolished in southern Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS — Crews have begun the process of demolishing a building that's been at the center of environmental pollution concerns in one southern Dallas neighborhood. Residents in the Arden Terrace neighborhood gathered with Dallas city leaders, and the Environmental Protection Agency outside Lane Plating Superfund Site on Bonnie View Road early Thursday morning.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Tony-award winning shows and crowd-pleasers! Get ready for Broadway Dallas' 2023 lineup
DALLAS — Broadway Dallas has announced its lineup for its 2023-2024 Broadway series, and it's stacked with big shows fitting of its namesake. The series is composed of eight different musicals and kicks off Nov. 21 at Music Hall at Fair Park and will run through Aug. 18, 2024.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
369
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0