Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
"John Hughes Must've Grown Up On Mars": People Are Debunking All The Bizarre Myths That Movies Perpetuate About American High School
" Napoleon Dynamite depicts a much more realistic American high school experience than Bring It On or Mean Girls."
People Are Sharing Common Things A Lot Of Us Say We Do, But Truthfully We Don't Do At All
I'm not going to lie — I'm guilty of a lot of these too.
Time's Up to halt operations and shift resources to legal fund
Five years after it made a splashy public debut, the #MeToo-era organization Time's Up is ceasing operations — at least in its current form
purewow.com
Love the Modern Organic Aesthetic? Shop This Content Creator’s Virtual Home Tour to Get the Look
Self-proclaimed home decor enthusiast and content creator El Peterson’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona is a literal dream for anyone who loves reclaimed wood and a modern organic feel. The main inspiration for her home is the desert landscape of Arizona, so she wanted to bring the outdoors in using as many natural elements as possible, like rattan-woven storage cabinets, terracotta vases and even a 3D wooden world map that hangs above her office desk. El says the “heart of her home” is the kitchen, so it makes sense that her favorite part of the entire house is the breakfast nook complete with a custom coffee station. If you love El’s cozy home as much as we do, shop her go-to pieces directly from her home tour.
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Totally Changes Up Her Hair with Chic (and Unique) Ponytail on ‘The Tonight Show’
Katie Holmes just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo that made us do a double take. This week, the actress appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recalled booking The Ice Storm at age 17. Holmes opted against her signature hairstyle and wore a sleek ponytail that deserves an honorable mention.
Comments / 0