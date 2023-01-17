Self-proclaimed home decor enthusiast and content creator El Peterson’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona is a literal dream for anyone who loves reclaimed wood and a modern organic feel. The main inspiration for her home is the desert landscape of Arizona, so she wanted to bring the outdoors in using as many natural elements as possible, like rattan-woven storage cabinets, terracotta vases and even a 3D wooden world map that hangs above her office desk. El says the “heart of her home” is the kitchen, so it makes sense that her favorite part of the entire house is the breakfast nook complete with a custom coffee station. If you love El’s cozy home as much as we do, shop her go-to pieces directly from her home tour.

