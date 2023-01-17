How you could win free weed for a year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year.

SKYMINT Premium Cannabis is holding a giveaway that will hand out $500 worth of in-store credit every month for 12 months to the winner, who will be selected at random.

There are three different ways to enter your name into the sweepstakes:

Fill out an online entry form

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram

Use the promo code “FREE WEED” on any online order

In addition to the grand prize winner, 24 more winners will be selected to receive a 10-gram ‘Giant Joint.’

The sweepstakes will run from Jan. 16 through the end of the month. You can find more information on the giveaway at skymint.com.

