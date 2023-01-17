ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How you could win free weed for a year

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year.

SKYMINT Premium Cannabis is holding a giveaway that will hand out $500 worth of in-store credit every month for 12 months to the winner, who will be selected at random.

There are three different ways to enter your name into the sweepstakes:

In addition to the grand prize winner, 24 more winners will be selected to receive a 10-gram ‘Giant Joint.’

The sweepstakes will run from Jan. 16 through the end of the month. You can find more information on the giveaway at skymint.com.

