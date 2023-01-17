Hypocrite. Someone who says one thing but does just the opposite. Hypocrite is a good word to describe many of the members of our Brenham City Council. At Thursday’s meeting of the City Council, the members voted 5 to 2 against a license agreement with Mescalito Coffee for a parklet on Park Street beside their business. The parklet would take up two parallel parking spaces and would be similar to the one in front of 96 West on Baylor Street. A major difference, however, would be that the one by Mescalito would be open to the public 24-7. Anyone who wanted to eat or drink or just sit and relax outside on our beautiful courthouse square would be welcome to use it. And this nice, landscaped seating area would be paid for by private funds, not your tax dollars.

1 DAY AGO