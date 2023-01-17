Read full article on original website
BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION MEETING
Swearing-ins and elections of officers will highlight the next meeting of the City of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will open the meeting by administering the oaths of office Dr. Deanna Alfred, M. Keith Behrens, Darren Heine and Calvin Kossie. In addition to that, they are going to...
APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD MEETS TUESDAY
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning. They will be holding an election of officers that includes the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary. Other agenda items include the 2021-2022 audit, the 2021-2022 budget carryover, and the 2023-2024 budget. The board is also scheduled...
BRENHAM MAIN STREET MANAGER POSITION OPEN
The City of Brenham is interviewing for a new Manager of its Main Street Program. Monique Breaux, who last July slid over from being Executive Assistant to the City Manager Office into the Main Street Manager role, resigned last month following the Christmas Stroll event. Breaux’s last day with the City of Brenham was December 19th. So far, the City has received eight applications for the position, and is in the process of conducting interviews.
BLINN BOARD HEARS UPDATE ON BRYAN CAMPUS ADMIN BUILDING PROJECT
Blinn College’s Bryan Campus was both the site and the focus of the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The board received an update on the status of the project to create a new administration building on the Bryan Campus at East Villa Maria Road and Nash Street. Project Director...
THE SPECTATOR: ‘HYPOCRITE’
Hypocrite. Someone who says one thing but does just the opposite. Hypocrite is a good word to describe many of the members of our Brenham City Council. At Thursday’s meeting of the City Council, the members voted 5 to 2 against a license agreement with Mescalito Coffee for a parklet on Park Street beside their business. The parklet would take up two parallel parking spaces and would be similar to the one in front of 96 West on Baylor Street. A major difference, however, would be that the one by Mescalito would be open to the public 24-7. Anyone who wanted to eat or drink or just sit and relax outside on our beautiful courthouse square would be welcome to use it. And this nice, landscaped seating area would be paid for by private funds, not your tax dollars.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL LEARNS ABOUT BRENHAM JUNCTION COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT
The Brenham City Council was informed Thursday about a prospective mixed-income community housing development on the west side of town. Trinity Housing Development Vice President Michael Fogel spoke to the council about Brenham Junction, a 48-unit, non-age-restricted complex proposed on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL VOTES 5-2 AGAINST PARKLET FOR MESCALITO COFFEE CO.
The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) voted 5-2 against a license agreement to add a new parklet in downtown Brenham. The parklet would have been located on Park Street, on the side of Mescalito Coffee Company at 100 East Alamo Street, but the loss of parking spaces was a sticking point for the councilmembers who voted against. Mayor Milton Tate and Councilmember Leah Cook voted in support of the parklet.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO RECEIVE INFO ON MIXED-INCOME COMMUNITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
The Brenham City Council will learn more about a tax credit housing project when it meets today (Thursday). A work session will cover the details of Brenham Junction, a proposed mixed-income community housing development on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane. Trinity Housing Development will speak...
JOB FAIR FOR PART-TIMERS WEDNESDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM STUDENT CENTER
Residents searching for part-time employment can discover opportunities at a job fair on Wednesday in Brenham. The free job fair will be held inside the atrium of the Blinn College Student Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brenham | Washington County Economic Development Specialist Teresa Rosales says hosting events...
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 1-19-2023
KEITH HOFMANN TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
An executive in finance and project management, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, is seeking election to become the next mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday for the mayor’s seat currently held by Milton Tate, who is not running for another term. Hofmann and Ward 3 City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura have filed for the position thus far.
BLINN LIVESTOCK JUDGING PLACES SIXTH AT NWSS
The Blinn College livestock judging team placed sixth among community colleges at the prestigious National Western Stock Show (NWSS) held recently in Denver, Colorado. Blinn totaled 4,665 points in the contest, which included judging cattle, feedlot cattle, swine, and sheep/goats. The NWSS was Blinn’s first competition for 2023. Blinn...
BLUEBONNET OPRY TO HOST NEXT MONTHLY SHOW THURSDAY
The Friends of Bluebonnet Opry’s next show is happening tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. This evening’s performers will be Dennis Ivey and Howard Davenport, accompanied by the Bluebonnet Opry House Band. Silver Wings opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The best BBQ-ers in the area will be gathering this weekend for the annual Washington County Go Texan Cookoff Fundraiser. The fundraiser will once again be held at the La Bahia Hall on Highway 237 in Burton. The cookoff starts tomorrow (Friday), and runs through Saturday. Categories include chicken, pork...
SECTION OF JESKE ROAD TO CLOSE MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
A portion of Jeske Road in Washington County will be closed for three days starting Monday morning for a crosspipe replacement. The closure will be between the addresses of 4502 and 4902 Jeske Road and will last from 8 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington County Engineering and Development Services.
CUB BASKETBALL AT A&M CONSOLIDATED
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team will wrap up the first half of district play this (Friday) evening as they travel to A&M Consolidated. The Cubs are 12-13 overall and 0-6 in district, while A&M Consolidated is 17-7 overall and 4-2 in district. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6:30pm. OTHER...
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
A&M CONSOLIDATED RALLIES TO BEAT CUBETTES 44-41
The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Brenham Cubettes 44-41 last (Friday). Brenham jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter. The Cubettes also outscored A&M Consolidated 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room at half time.
