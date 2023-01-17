ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry thanks Biden during White House visit for ‘getting Brittney Griner home’

By Judy Kurtz
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flrFD_0kHrVGE600

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Tuesday thanked President Biden for “getting Brittney Griner home” as the famed point guard delivered remarks in an appearance in the White House briefing room.

Standing alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry told reporters being at the White House was a “great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family.”

WNBA player Griner landed in Texas last month after a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap ended her 10 months of detention.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here,” Curry, 34, said of Griner, “and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality. So I just want to say thank you.”

Curry’s briefing room visit came ahead of a ceremony at the White House honoring the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship.

In 2017, then-President Trump rescinded a championship celebration invite to the Warriors to visit the White House after Curry said he didn’t “want to go.”

“That’s the nucleus of my belief,” Curry, who had earlier in the year referred to Trump as an “ass,” said at the time.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here,” Curry said Tuesday. “It’s something that we don’t ever take for granted.”

Curry said the team’s White House visit served as a chance to reflect on last year’s championship and to “acknowledge the place sports has in bringing people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds, to provide inspiration, hope, love, togetherness.”

Ahead of their brief comments, White House press secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre quipped to Kerr, “Coach, I almost went pro.”

“But you know, being 5 foot 2, 5 foot 3 — didn’t make it happen,” she added to laughs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts. “Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet. “I am at the point of a […]
NEW YORK STATE
KTSM

D.A. will seek death penalty for alleged Walmart shooter in state’s case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Despite the U.S. Department of Justice announcing federal prosecutors will not be seeking death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the alleged Walmart shooter, new El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks announced the state will proceed with a capital punishment trial. Hicks said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Van lands on top of two vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) According to fire dispatch, at approximately 10:45 a.m., an elderly woman accelerated, crashed and landed on top of two parked vehicles Wednesday in the Basset Place parking lot located in Central El Paso. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tornillo boys basketball ready to continue dominant season

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) – Tornillo boys basketball is tearing up the competition in the 2022-23 season. Tornillo currently possess a 22-1 overall record and 5-0 District 4-3A record so far this season. That has led to Tornillo being ranked in the Top 25 Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) poll for the third […]
TORNILLO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

San Elizario Mayor holds first city council meeting since arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes held a City Council meeting Tuesday, being the first meeting since her arrest earlier this month in connection to insurance fraud charges. During Tuesday’s meeting, our media partners asked Reyes about the current investigation. However, she stated at her lawyers’ request, she couldn’t comment further. “There’s […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle slams into home, driver injured in DPS pursuit

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) One person is recovering at the hospital after authorities said he jumped out of a moving vehicle loaded with undocumented immigrants. A Texas DPS spokesperson said it happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block Poterhouse Ct. following a vehicle pursuit. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Federico Ceniceros from […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy