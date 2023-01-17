Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, a mother of three, makes debut in LPGA Tournament of Champions celebrity division, where Annika Sorenstam leads
ORLANDO — In a way, playing golf in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions felt a bit like being on the “Today” Plaza for NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At least when it came to taking selfies and talking to fans on a sun-splashed day. Dreyer, 41,...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Injured, Jack Catterall Championship Rematch Once Again Postponed
Yet another delay has come with the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Scotland’s Taylor suffered a tear on the arch of his foot, thus forcing a postponement of his planned lineal/WBO junior welterweight championship defense. The second fight with Catterall was due to take place March 4 at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the same site which saw Taylor claim a questionable split decision victory last February 26.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith To Chris Eubank Jr: You Can’t Punch; Even At 160 Pounds, You Can’t Punch
Liam Smith dismissed Chris Eubank Jr.’s suggestion that he’ll knock Smith out Saturday night. The former WBO junior middleweight champion questioned whether Eubank even has legitimate power at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, the contracted weight at which they’ll fight. Smith’s claim came after Eubank warned what will happen if Smith stays “in the pocket” with him during their 12-round main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will indeed move forward with his plan to stage an exhibition fight in the UK. Mayweather took to social media to officially announce that his next unsanctioned fight will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather's opponent will...
