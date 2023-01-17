ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”

Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!

The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Boxing Scene

Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith

One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier

Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene

Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor Injured, Jack Catterall Championship Rematch Once Again Postponed

Yet another delay has come with the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Scotland’s Taylor suffered a tear on the arch of his foot, thus forcing a postponement of his planned lineal/WBO junior welterweight championship defense. The second fight with Catterall was due to take place March 4 at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the same site which saw Taylor claim a questionable split decision victory last February 26.
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith To Chris Eubank Jr: You Can’t Punch; Even At 160 Pounds, You Can’t Punch

Liam Smith dismissed Chris Eubank Jr.’s suggestion that he’ll knock Smith out Saturday night. The former WBO junior middleweight champion questioned whether Eubank even has legitimate power at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, the contracted weight at which they’ll fight. Smith’s claim came after Eubank warned what will happen if Smith stays “in the pocket” with him during their 12-round main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena

Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will indeed move forward with his plan to stage an exhibition fight in the UK. Mayweather took to social media to officially announce that his next unsanctioned fight will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather's opponent will...

