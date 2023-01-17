ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24

The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?

I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville special meeting

There will be a joint meeting between the Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commissioners on January 25, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, N.C. The purpose of this joint meeting is to hear the results of the project conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, including a comprehensive needs assessment and corresponding strategies and recommendations to improve our community response to unsheltered homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Changes Ccming to Food Nutrition Services allotments

Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security

A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Family shelter lands at church instead of vacant school

On a recent rainy Tuesday, the scene looked like an evening in any other West Asheville home. Kids, including a boisterous, barefoot toddler, gathered around a wooden puzzle on the floor. A mother kept an eye on her children as “Puss in Boots” projected on a big screen in the background. Dinner that night would be ribs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

PACT Act Town Hall coming April 1

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America and the North Carolina State Council to bring a Toxic Exposure/PACT Act Veterans Town Hall to Asheville. The event will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the AB...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Looking forward

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville police seek information on Jan. 18 homicide

Asheville Police Department detectives are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in the south side community that leaves one man dead. APD Patrol Officers responded to Southern Streer at 11:36 p.m. on Jan. 18 to reports of a gunshot wound. There they found 27 -year-old Mackenzie McCord Strictland (07/16/1995), who had been shot several times. Buncombe County EMS arrived shortly; however, Strictland had succumbed to his wounds. His next of kin has been made aware.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy