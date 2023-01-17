Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville special meeting
There will be a joint meeting between the Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commissioners on January 25, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, N.C. The purpose of this joint meeting is to hear the results of the project conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, including a comprehensive needs assessment and corresponding strategies and recommendations to improve our community response to unsheltered homelessness.
Mountain Xpress
Changes Ccming to Food Nutrition Services allotments
Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security
A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
Mountain Xpress
Family shelter lands at church instead of vacant school
On a recent rainy Tuesday, the scene looked like an evening in any other West Asheville home. Kids, including a boisterous, barefoot toddler, gathered around a wooden puzzle on the floor. A mother kept an eye on her children as “Puss in Boots” projected on a big screen in the background. Dinner that night would be ribs.
Mountain Xpress
PACT Act Town Hall coming April 1
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America and the North Carolina State Council to bring a Toxic Exposure/PACT Act Veterans Town Hall to Asheville. The event will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the AB...
Mountain Xpress
Student Artwork Showcase at AVL — local students elementary to high school are representing WNC at airport
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to announce that its annual Student Artwork Showcase in on display in its art gallery. Students ranging from elementary to high school, using a variety of mediums, have been selected to exhibit in the showcase. Passengers and visitors will be able to enjoy the art through March 16, 2023.
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
Mountain Xpress
Looking forward
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville police seek information on Jan. 18 homicide
Asheville Police Department detectives are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in the south side community that leaves one man dead. APD Patrol Officers responded to Southern Streer at 11:36 p.m. on Jan. 18 to reports of a gunshot wound. There they found 27 -year-old Mackenzie McCord Strictland (07/16/1995), who had been shot several times. Buncombe County EMS arrived shortly; however, Strictland had succumbed to his wounds. His next of kin has been made aware.
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Woman surrenders, arrested as suspect in shooting at Asheville apartment complex
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In an update Friday night, Jan. 20, just before 8 p.m., Asheville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect in a shooting at Deaverview Apartments that took place late Thursday night. APD officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound Thursday at 11:54 p.m....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
