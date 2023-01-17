Read full article on original website
Related
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange -- and you’re not alone.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
WAVY News 10
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
DeSantis violated state law, but Warren can’t be reinstated, federal judge rules
A federal judge has ended the lawsuit between suspended Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
Amazon to spend $35 billion on data center expansion plan in Virginia
Amazon plans to spend $35 billion over the next 17 years to expand its data center campuses across Virginia, an investment Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said Friday would create at least 1,000 jobs.
Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation
UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. https://www.wavy.com/weather/forecast/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Police: 1 shot on Radnor Road in Norfolk. One person has been shot Friday evening on...
WAVY News 10
Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton Roads connection
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. WAVY Weather Night Update | Jan. 19, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police: Man found dead in back seat of car...
WAVY News 10
New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
Comments / 0