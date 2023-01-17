ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Santa Ana Launches Its 8th Annual Youth Water Poster Contest

The City of Santa Ana launched its 8th Annual Youth Water Poster Contest on January 16, 2023, where youth who reside or attend a school in Santa Ana will compete for a chance to win prizes ranging from gift certificates to PS5s and iPads. One Grand Prize winner and two finalists will be selected in each age category: 5-8, 9-12, 13-14, and 15-18.

This year’s contest theme—Slow the Flow. Save H2O!—is designed to raise student awareness about the value of water and to increase self-responsibility in wise water use practices. Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

For additional contest details, and entry forms and to request art supplies (based on availability), please visit http://santaanawater.org/contest. Also, be sure to download our 2023 Kids Activity Book which will contain activities you can do with your students to make the contest not only fun but also educational!

We encourage every student to participate in our annual contest and look forward to another successful year!

