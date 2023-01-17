ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Happy Year of the Rabbit!

We’re getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year in more than one way! First on today’s show we learned about a local celebration that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar Fest Sioux Falls. Then we sat down with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to learn more...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Egg prices affecting local restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
National Music Museum celebrates 50 years

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The National Music Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary, bringing new exhibits and experiences to its visitors. Do you collect anything? That is the opening question as you enter the newest exhibit at the National Music Museum. “We explore very briefly the theme of why...
VERMILLION, SD
Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
What causes black ice?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is no major snowfalls in the forecast but there is another dangerous winter topic, black ice. In winter there are several things that make driving very difficult. There’s blowing snow, creating slick roadways, visibility issues, and drifting. There’s snowfall amounts, the more snow on the ground, the harder it is for smaller vehicles to get around. There’s also fog that creates visibility issues and it can also freeze to the roadways causing black ice.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dakota Wesleyan to be option for Presentation students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Presentation College students have another option to complete degrees. Dakota Wesleyan University announced Friday that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation. DWU will be the first South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation said it has teach-out options with three other colleges in North Dakota, Michigan and Iowa.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

