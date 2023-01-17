Updated: Winter Storm Warning for portion of southwest Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Shelby, Pottawattamie, and Harrison Counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and for Audubon, Guthrie and Cass counties from Noon Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line

Adair, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.