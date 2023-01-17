Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”

Read full article on original website
Aaabbbccc
4d ago
Giving up $8mil for more respect is a tough pill to swallow. He’s not going to get a better offer anywhere else. That’s the issue. UFC is a monopoly & has treated these guys poor. Hopefully they’ll get viable competition soon.
Reply(8)
8
Jersey Jimmy
4d ago
Dana’s been robbing these fighters since day 1. I’m glad he walked
Reply(1)
25
howard graham
3d ago
Whyyyyyy don’t Dana🤡…and his wife…agree to battle each other in a UFC extravaganza? What say you good folks?😂😂😂
Reply
4
Related
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s Power Slap League: “This has the recipe for disaster / entertainment”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is reacting to Dana White’s Power Slap League. The Power Slap League made it’s TV debut last night, January 18th. The UFC claims it’s ‘the biggest slap competition of all time’ and was held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Sean Strickland embarrasses self proclaimed self defense expert
Sean Strickland just made an appearance at a venue in Las Vegas. He caused chaos as usual, and jokingly sparred with self-defense instructor Dale Brown. A clip of him tripping the infamous instructor onto a display made of glass is gaining a lot of traction. Strickland visited the store for...
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban explains why he feels Francis Ngannou “made the wrong move”
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban has explained why he believes Francis Ngannou may have made the wrong move by leaving the promotion. Last week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his UFC contract. Dana White proceeded to explain the decision, giving the company’s version of events.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
‘Dana White Won’t Hesitate to Get Rid of Me’: Jon Anik Reveals Unique Contract Clause
UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed the unique clause in his contract that could get him out of the promotion if Dana White wanted to. Jon Anik, UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator joined the company in 2011 after a successful run at ESPN, where he was an anchor and hosted the show MMA Live, covering numerous mixed martial arts events. His impeccable presentation skills along with his partnership with fellow commentator Joe Rogan have turned him into a highly revered media member in the community.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut
Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
Dana White’s Power Slap Episode One Results and Highlights (Video)
The first episode of Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night with a whole host of fights, or slap battles, taking place. The last few weeks have seen a whole lot of promotion for Power Slap. The league, founded by UFC president Dana White, was set to debut on TBS last week.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
Kalle Sauerland confirms Misfits Boxing is in discussions to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions with Misfits Boxing. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last year. Following the victory, Ngannou revealed that he was fighting compromised against ‘Bon Gamin’. As a result of a knee injury, he’s spent over a year out of the cage.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 71