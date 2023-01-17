ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Marlette school board approves investigation into superintendent allegations

The Marlette School Board held a special meeting on Thursday night following district superintendent, Matt Karaffa, being placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of verbally harassing female teachers. Most of the January 19th meeting happened in closed session with the school district’s attorneys from Thrun Law, the board returning...
MARLETTE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Bad Axe man killed in semi-truck accident in Ohio

A Tuesday afternoon crash in Ohio unfortunately claimed the life of a 69-year-old truck driver from Bad Axe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the Bad Axe man, Daniel Gardner, was headed north on I-280 and passing through Ohio’s Lake Township in his Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer on Tuesday, January 17, when tires from another semi truck traveling south on I-280 flew from an axle and struck the semi’s cab, killing Gardner.
BAD AXE, MI
abc12.com

'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Cros-Lex student to face Tuesday disciplinary hearing for fleeing campus after alleged harassment

With his parents currently asking the district for any footage from the event, be it from the bus, the office or body camera, the 13-year-old student who fled Croswell-Lexington Middle School on Friday, January 13, is scheduled to face a 1:00 p.m. school hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to determine if long-term suspension, including expulsion, is deserved.
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
californiaexaminer.net

Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person

According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI

