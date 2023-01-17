Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Marlette school board approves investigation into superintendent allegations
The Marlette School Board held a special meeting on Thursday night following district superintendent, Matt Karaffa, being placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of verbally harassing female teachers. Most of the January 19th meeting happened in closed session with the school district’s attorneys from Thrun Law, the board returning...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Bad Axe man killed in semi-truck accident in Ohio
A Tuesday afternoon crash in Ohio unfortunately claimed the life of a 69-year-old truck driver from Bad Axe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the Bad Axe man, Daniel Gardner, was headed north on I-280 and passing through Ohio’s Lake Township in his Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer on Tuesday, January 17, when tires from another semi truck traveling south on I-280 flew from an axle and struck the semi’s cab, killing Gardner.
abc12.com
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery. The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities. Officials said a young man walked into...
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Cros-Lex student to face Tuesday disciplinary hearing for fleeing campus after alleged harassment
With his parents currently asking the district for any footage from the event, be it from the bus, the office or body camera, the 13-year-old student who fled Croswell-Lexington Middle School on Friday, January 13, is scheduled to face a 1:00 p.m. school hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to determine if long-term suspension, including expulsion, is deserved.
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
californiaexaminer.net
Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person
According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WNEM
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
GM to make ‘positive plant manufacturing announcement’ at Flint Engine
FLINT, MI -- General Motors isn’t saying much about a planned “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at Flint Engine Operations on Friday, Jan. 20, but the guest list suggests it’s something more than an employee-of-the-month presentation. Top officials for GM, the United Auto Workers, U.S. Rep. Dan...
Man arrested for driving drunk with 1-year-old baby in the front seat in Genesee County
A weekend traffic stop in Genesee County led to the arrest of a drunk driver who had a loaded gun in the car – along with his one-year-old child.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Parents: 13-year-old Cros-Lex student ran from school Friday after school officials allegedly taunted him while searching his belongings
The parents of the 13-year-old student who ran from Croswell-Lexington Middle School last Friday are alleging that the student wasn’t just questioned– he was searched and taunted. The 34-year-old father says that his son had no game plan in mind when he left the school on Friday, January...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
